Laos, Singapore Agree to Expand Labor Cooperation for Lao Workers

Laos and Singapore have agreed to expand labor cooperation, creating new employment opportunities for Lao workers in Singapore’s labor market.

The agreement follows an official working visit from 20 to 26 November in Singapore by a joint delegation from the Lao Employment Business Association under the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (MLSW) and Singapore’s Association of Employment Agencies.

During the visit, both delegations met with the Lao Ambassador to Singapore to discuss legal frameworks for deploying Lao workers under recognized international labor standards. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the outcomes and established a technical understanding to strengthen future collaboration. MLSW described the visit as a “new step forward” in advancing bilateral labor cooperation.

The MLSW highlighted key benefits for Lao workers, including employment contracts of two years or longer and the opportunity to remain employed in Singapore until age 63. Workers are encouraged to focus on language skills, a positive mindset and perseverance, and job-specific technical skills that meet Singapore’s requirements.

Singapore, the only high-income economy in ASEAN according to the 2025 International Monetary Fund report, ranks first in the region and fourth globally. Its developed economy, strict legal protections, and reduced risks of exploitation make it an attractive destination for Lao workers seeking secure and long-term employment.