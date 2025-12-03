Meet Iris: The only conversational AI intelligence layer built for multi-vendor UC&C observability

SYDNEY, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leading global observability software company Integrated Research (ASX:IRI, ‘IR’) has today unveiled Iris, the only conversational AI intelligence layer built for multi-vendor unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) observability.

Observability has a problem: game-changing insight is locked behind complexity. Meet Iris – a natural language AI assistant purpose-built for observability and built directly into Prognosis from leading observability software company IR.

Powered by IR’s leading observability platform Prognosis, Iris translates complex monitoring data into actionable insights, answering plain language questions such as “Why are dropped calls spiking in Singapore?” or “Which department had the worst Teams experience today?” with detailed, context-rich responses.

As enterprises scale hybrid and multi-cloud environments, global outage costs continue to rise with one in five outages reported to exceed costs of US $1 million[i]. By 2026, organisations that apply observability systematically are predicted to achieve measurable competitive advantage through AI-assisted insight and automation[ii].

Iris is embedded in Prognosis as a true real-time intelligence layer, so that IT teams can spend less time monitoring and more time making decisions that drive elite enterprise performance.

Ian Lowe, Chief Executive Officer at IR, said: “We know from our hundreds of clients around the world that faster discovery and time to remediation drives material results for enterprises, including better customer satisfaction scores, higher service reliability and reduced revenue risk in mission-critical environments. Intelligent observability is critical to drive better performance in these areas. With Iris, complex multi-vendor IT environments have just become a performance advantage for large enterprises, giving everyone – not just IT specialists – access to business-critical performance insights in seconds.”

Meet Iris: The natural language AI built for observability

Democratize insight – Iris removes the barriers between people and data, giving everyone the power to understand what’s happening and why.

Iris removes the barriers between people and data, giving everyone the power to understand what’s happening and why. Accelerate resolution – Spend less time digging and more time doing. Iris provides key insights instantly so your teams can resolve issues before they escalate.

Spend less time digging and more time doing. Iris provides key insights instantly so your teams can resolve issues before they escalate. Empower smarter decisions – From IT operations to executives, Iris helps you see patterns, spot risks, and act with confidence – all powered by IR’s decades of domain expertise.

The launch is part of the general release of Prognosis 13.2, the most innovative version of IR’s flagship observability platform released to date, offering deeper insights and better experiences for IT teams managing the performance of large unified communications, collaboration and payments ecosystems.

What’s new in Prognosis 13.2

Iris: Your natural-language AI assistant for UC&C observability – answers domain-specific questions with insight and suggested actions within seconds.

answers domain-specific questions with insight and suggested actions within seconds. Workflow-aware automation – outbound ITSM alerting (starting with ServiceNow) to reduce manual triage and mean time to resolution.

outbound ITSM alerting (starting with ServiceNow) to reduce manual triage and mean time to resolution. Faster reporting for Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex – improved speed, scalability and long-term performance for large UC datasets.

improved speed, scalability and long-term performance for large UC datasets. Genesys Cloud visibility – our first CCaaS module delivering a unified service view.

our first CCaaS module delivering a unified service view. Assurance for recorded interactions – integration with Verint Call Recording on Genesys Engage to verify status, quality and availability.

integration with Verint Call Recording on Genesys Engage to verify status, quality and availability. Broader Microsoft Teams coverage – extended Microsoft Teams monitoring to include Teams rooms

extended Microsoft Teams monitoring to include Teams rooms Payments and capacity enhancements – real-time visibility for SWIFT and Fed ISO schemes, multi-workload NonStop capacity management, BASE24 eps monitoring on Linux and a vendor-neutral ingest via a TCP IP Listener and Kafka.

The release of Iris comes following the company’s recent launch of Prognosis Elevate, IR’s new fully managed observability-as-a-service platform for UC&C ecosystems. Clients using Prognosis Elevate will gain automatic access to Iris with the Prognosis 13.2 upgrade.

About IR

Integrated Research (ASX: IRI) provides real-time observability for critical enterprise ecosystems. Its Prognosis platform delivers actionable insight and performance assurance across unified communications, collaboration and payments for the world’s largest organisations.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release, including details about new products, features, and availability, is provided for general informational purposes only and is subject to change without notice.

[i] Uptime Institute (2024).[ii] Gartner (2024).Gartner Research Note.