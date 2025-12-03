One NZ and Ribbon Partner to Deliver Cloud Native Voice Network

Driving secure, scalable, and future-ready voice services for Aotearoa (New Zealand)

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with One New Zealand (One NZ) to introduce cloud native voice technology across Aotearoa (New Zealand). The collaboration underscores Ribbon’s commitment to helping service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators worldwide modernize and secure their networks and services.

“Calling remains central to how Kiwis connect every day,” says Ian Sutton, Head of Network Services at One NZ. “By working with Ribbon, we’re making our voice services smart, secure, and future-ready. It’s about giving our customers the best possible experience today, and the resilience they’ll need tomorrow.”

One NZ is leveraging cloud native instances of Ribbon’s Session Border Controller (SBC), Policy and Routing Engine (PSX), Application Management Platform (RAMP), and Analytics to enhance its voice services with smarter, more secure, and highly scalable connectivity designed for today’s cloud environments. These solutions leverage Ribbon’s modern, cloud native software architecture, designed to be easier to scale and manage for both private and public cloud deployments.

Ribbon’s cloud native SBC and PSX work together to provide One NZ with a secure, scalable, and intelligent voice architecture. The SBC enables flexible call capacity, advanced security, and seamless integration with collaboration tools such as Calling for Microsoft Teams, while its microservices and Kubernetes foundation ensure reliability and efficiency.

Complementing this, PSX serves as a centralized control point for network policy, delivering consistent and dynamic routing decisions and applying fraud controls across all regions and points of presence (POPs). A continuous feedback loop between the SBC, PSX, and Ribbon Analytics enables the network to adapt to emerging fraud and spam tactics, paving the way for AI and machine learning capabilities that enable proactive threat detection.

The solution also delivers enhanced fraud detection, identifying and blocking an average of 500,000 suspicious calls every month to mitigate toll fraud, spoofing, and robocalls before they reach customers.

“We’re proud to partner with One NZ to deliver the cloud native voice services that meet the demands of today’s digital-first world to Aotearoa (New Zealand),” said Pierre-Jean Chalon, Vice President Asia Pacific Sales at Ribbon Communications. “Together, we’re enabling a safer, smarter calling experience for New Zealanders, reflecting One NZ’s commitment to innovation and its ongoing investment in technology to deliver superior outcomes for customers nationwide.”

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers secure cloud communications and IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today’s smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our end-to-end portfolio of communications software and IP Optical networking solutions delivers superior value and innovation by leveraging cloud-native architectures, automation and analytics tools, and leading-edge security. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication’s products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications’ business, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of Ribbon Communications’ most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications’ views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications’ views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact

+1 (978) 614-8050

ir@rbbn.com

Media Contact

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

cberthier@rbbn.com

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/ribbon_logo.jpg