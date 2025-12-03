Panduit Launches Innovative Solar Drain Clip to Boost Solar Panel Efficiency Across Asia Pacific

Revolutionary drainage solution addresses critical maintenance challenges in the region’s diverse climate conditions

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Panduit, a global leader in electrical and network infrastructure solutions, today announced the launch of its Solar Drain Clip in the Asia Pacific market. This innovative product addresses one of the most significant challenges facing solar installations across the region’s diverse climates: water accumulation and its negative impact on solar panel efficiency and longevity.

The Asia Pacific region has seen unprecedented growth in solar energy adoption, with installations expected to increase by 40% over the next five years. However, the region’s varied climate conditions—from monsoon seasons to high humidity environments—present unique challenges for maintaining optimal solar panel performance.

“Water accumulation on solar panels is particularly problematic across APAC where intense rainfall and humidity can accelerate dirt buildup and algae growth,” said Gavin Lee, Business Development Director for Asia Pacific. “Our Solar Drain Clip provides a simple yet effective solution that can significantly reduce maintenance costs while maximizing energy output—addressing a critical need for solar installations throughout the region.”

Optimized Drainage for Maximum Efficiency

The Solar Drain Clip improves drainage by effectively directing water off panel surfaces, minimizing residue buildup that can cause shading and reduced power output. By maintaining cleaner panel surfaces, the clip helps sustain consistent energy generation in all weather conditions, a particular advantage during monsoon seasons experienced across many parts of APAC.

Engineered for Asia Pacific’s Demanding Environments

With an estimated service life exceeding 20 years*, the Solar Drain Clip is specifically designed to withstand the region’s harshest environmental conditions, from extreme heat and humidity to heavy seasonal rainfall. This durability stands in harsh contrast to lower-grade alternatives that typically require replacement within 1-2 years.

“For large-scale solar installations across Asia Pacific, the reduction in maintenance frequency translates to significant operational cost savings,” added Lee. “This makes our Solar Drain Clip particularly valuable for utility-scale solar farms and commercial installations throughout the region.”

Key Features and Benefits:

Tool-Free Installation : Simple clip-on mechanism enables quick installation or removal, reducing labor costs

: Simple clip-on mechanism enables quick installation or removal, reducing labor costs Universal Compatibility : Unique range-taking design accommodates most solar panel frame thicknesses, simplifying inventory management

: Unique range-taking design accommodates most solar panel frame thicknesses, simplifying inventory management Retrofit Capability : Equally effective for both new installations and existing solar arrays needing performance improvements

: Equally effective for both new installations and existing solar arrays needing performance improvements Regional Testing: Extensively tested in various APAC climate conditions to ensure optimal performance

Availability

The Panduit Solar Drain Clip is now available through authorized Panduit distributors across the APAC region. For more information, visit https://www.panduit.com/asean/en/products/featured-products/panduit-solar-drain-clip.html or contact your local Panduit representative.

