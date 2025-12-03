Precision Aviation Group Expands Capabilities for the Rolls-Royce M250/RR300 with the Acquisition of Helicopter Engine Repair Overhaul Services, Inc. (H.E.R.O.S).

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Precision Aviation Group, Inc. (PAG), a leading provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services and value-added supply chain solutions to the global aerospace and defense industries, today announced its acquisition of H.E.R.O.S. Inc., a premier Rolls-Royce M250/RR300 engine MRO provider based in Chandler, Arizona.

Founded in 1988, H.E.R.O.S. specializes in MRO services for the Rolls-Royce M250/RR300 engine platforms, as well as related accessories and components. The company is recognized for its technical expertise, strong customer relationships, and long-standing support for both domestic and international operators. H.E.R.O.S. operates a state-of-the-art, highly specialized engine facility equipped with advanced tooling, test cell, and capability set.

David Mast, President and CEO of PAG, commented: “The acquisition of H.E.R.O.S. represents an exciting and very strategic addition to PAG. It allows us to better support our customers with an expanded geographic footprint and increases our dedicated M250/RR300 support facilities to over 80,000 square feet. Additionally, their reputation for excellence, their commitment to customers, and their experienced team make them an ideal fit for our organization. We are thrilled to welcome Heros, Raffi, Blake, and the entire team to PAG.”

Heros Kajberouni, Chairman of H.E.R.O.S. Inc., added: “We are excited to join Precision Aviation Group. Becoming part of PAG gives H.E.R.O.S. access to enhanced resources, a global customer network, and the opportunity to expand our capabilities while maintaining the service quality and responsiveness our customers expect. This partnership positions our company and our employees for long-term growth and success.”

About Precision Aviation Group (PAG)

Precision Aviation Group (PAG) is a leading provider of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and value-added supply chain services to the aerospace and defense industries. With 26 Repair Stations, 28 locations worldwide, 1,280 employees, and over 1.2 million square feet of production and distribution facilities, PAG offers comprehensive MRO services on more than 200,000 product lines. PAG supports operators in the Airline, Business and General Aviation (BGA), Military, and Rotary Wing markets through its Inventory Supported Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (ISMRO®) business model.

www.precisionaviationgroup.com

About H.E.R.O.S. Inc.

H.E.R.O.S. Inc. is a leading provider of turbine engine MRO services specializing in the Rolls-Royce M250/RR300 engine, accessory, and component family. With more than three decades of experience, H.E.R.O.S. supports a global customer base of commercial, military, and special-mission operators.

www.herosinc.com



Law Enforcement Helicopter



Civilian Helicopter



Ag Aviation Aerial Application

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/heros_inc_black_2.jpg

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/law_enforcement_2___heros.jpg

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/civilian_operators_2___heros.jpg

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/agriculture_2___heros.jpg

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/precision_aviation_group_logo.jpg