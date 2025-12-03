RSYC Lights Up Singapore’s West Coast With The Nation’s Most Illuminated Christmas Boat Parade

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Republic of Singapore Yacht Club (RSYC) will launch its festive season on 5 Dec 2025 (Fri) with a month-long Christmas Light-Up of the Clubhouse, illuminating its heritage marina in celebration of the holidays.



Christmas Boat Light-Up Parade along RSYC’s marina

Building on the celebrations, RSYC warmly invites members of the media and public to its Christmas Boat Light-Up Parade on 13 Dec 2025 (Sat), from 6–9pm SGT, along 52 West Coast Ferry Road, Singapore 126887.

Visitors will be greeted by a spectacle of illuminated yachts, Christmas trees, twinkling fairy lights, and imaginative nautical decorations that cast shimmering reflections across the marina. Whether enjoyed from the West Coast promenade or viewed from the shoreline, the light-up parade promises a captivating festive experience unlike any other in Singapore.

Beyond the parade, the marina will come alive with festive market featuring artisanal crafts, seasonal treats, and interactive activities suitable for families. This rare opening of the Club’s usually members-only spaces allows visitors a special opportunity to experience RSYC’s hospitality during the most festive time of the year.

Note: On 12 Dec 2025 (Fri) – a day before the parade – there will be an illuminated static boat display, and other activities such as carnival games, balloon sculpting, and a Christmas carolling session.

This year’s parade also serves as the official prelude to RSYC’s landmark Bicentennial Year in 2026 (#RSYC200), a momentous milestone celebrating 200 years of maritime heritage. It sets the stage for the Club’s upcoming Bicentennial Gala Dinner and Heritage Exhibition on 7 February 2026 (Sat), which will be graced by Guest-of-Honour President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for West Coast-Jurong West GRC, Desmond Lee.

The Bicentennial Gala Dinner will commemorate RSYC’s enduring contributions to Singapore’s maritime community, tracing its evolution from its early beginnings, through World War II (the Japanese Occupation), and to its present-day role as an anchor of nautical tradition and camaraderie. Notably, the Club’s relationship with Singapore’s leadership has been longstanding – President Yusof Ishak served as RSYC’s first Patron in Singapore, following earlier royal patronage by Prince Edward, later King Edward VIII, in 1922.

The parade marks the beginning of a journey into RSYC’s year-long Bicentennial celebrations in 2026, which will include regattas, heritage exhibitions, community initiatives, and a slate of special commemorative events that blend tradition with forward-looking innovation.

About Republic of Singapore Yacht Club

Founded in 1826, the Republic of Singapore Yacht Club (RSYC) is the nation’s oldest yacht club and one of Asia’s longest-standing maritime institutions. With nearly 200 years of history, RSYC has been an influential anchor of Singapore’s seafaring, yachting and maritime heritage. Its first Singaporean Patron, President Yusof Ishak, underscored the Club’s longstanding connection to the nation’s social and historical landscape, a tradition that continues today.

RSYC is a premier waterfront destination offering a full suite of marina berthing facilities, hospitality services and community-focused programmes. Its well-positioned marina provides convenient access to Singapore’s iconic Southern Islands, while the clubhouse features a range of dining, leisure and recreational amenities designed for members, guests and partners.

As it approaches its Bicentennial in 2026, RSYC remains committed to fostering camaraderie, sportsmanship and a lifelong passion for the sea. The Club continues to evolve with the needs of a modern yachting community, while honouring the rich maritime tradition that has shaped its identity for generations. RSYC – Built By Members. Managed by Members. For Members!

Find out more at https://rsyc.org.sg

