Vyking Launches AI Production Studio as the Next Layer in its Fashion Visualisation and Experience Platform

Vyking introduces a unified end to end stack that connects capture, AI production and immersive experiences, giving cross-functional teams one consistent pipeline for every output and creating a complete engine that can scale across products, categories and markets

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2025 PRNewswire/ — Vyking has introduced its new AI Production Studio, a specialised production service that delivers AI-generated content from existing 2D photography and optional 3D capture. The Studio transforms how fashion is captured, created and experienced by linking product data with AI scenes, CGI workflows and a streamlined creative pipeline. Brands gain a controlled, predictable and scalable way to produce high quality content at speed, while ensuring every output remains aligned with the real product.

Vyking – AI Production Studio

The AI Production Studio works alongside Vyking’s TurboScan 3D capture workflow and the Immersive Experience Suite to form one connected pipeline. TurboScan delivers high fidelity digital twins, the Immersive Suite powers interactive 3D, AR and Virtual Try-On, and the Production Studio generates scalable AI and CGI content for marketing, e-commerce and product storytelling.

The Studio can also run on 2D-only photography when scanning is not required. 3D capture, however, remains the highest tier for accuracy and consistency. Both inputs can generate compelling AI scenes, but 3D provides the strongest foundation for realism, control and cross-channel alignment.

2D inputs give brands speed and flexibility, while 3D capture creates a true digital twin with accurate geometry, exact dimensions, real material behaviour and precise surface detail. That level of accuracy is essential when brands need consistency across channels or when digital outputs must match the physical product exactly.

For high-end CGI, 3D provides superior lighting response, material realism and repeatability. For immersive formats like interactive 3D viewers, AR experiences and Virtual Try-On, a 3D asset is mandatory. Without it, brands can scale images and videos but they cannot deliver the immersive and interactive experiences that now define modern product storytelling.

Represent is already using Vyking’s system to create detailed digital twins of its footwear in 2k, 4k and 8k formats. These twins, captured through TurboScan, are used by Represent’s internal CGI team for high quality stills, videos and product storytelling. Represent has also integrated Vyking’s Immersive 3D Viewer on PDP to give customers a realistic and interactive way to explore each silhouette.

Jacob Boden, Represent:

“At Represent the mission is clear: to build the best brand in the world. That means delivering unmatched experiences for our customers and bringing in the most valuable partners to work with. By creating immersive 3D models of our footwear with Vyking we are achieving both. We are committed to pushing boundaries always. Whether through our garments or our digital experiences we aim to be at the forefront of what is possible.”

The AI Production Studio also supports digital humans, allowing brands to combine product twins with scanned or AI-generated models to create full-body looks and visual variations in one workflow. Product twins and people twins now sit together in the same system.

Vyking emphasises that the AI Production Studio is designed to work alongside existing creative teams and production partners. It strengthens current pipelines and gives teams a predictable and scalable foundation for growth.

Matthew Klimpke, CEO of Vyking:

“The AI Production Studio is built for the new era of AI-driven creation. Brands can begin with 2D or 3D but 3D gives the strongest and most reliable foundation. 2D offers speed and flexibility when that is the priority. AI then expands what teams can create by generating scenes and visual variations. With our complete stack of capture, production and proprietary immersive software every output stays aligned with the real product whether it becomes an image, CGI or an immersive AR, VTO or 3D experience.”

As brands expand their content needs across more formats Vyking now provides a complete end to end system:

> TurboScan for high fidelity 3D capture and accurate digital twins

> AI Production Studio for scalable AI-driven content production from 2D and 3D inputs

> Immersive Suite for 3D viewer, AR and VTO experiences

Together these create a unified foundation for modern product storytelling and give brands a clear path to scale across products, categories and markets.

About Vyking

Vyking transforms how fashion is captured, created and experienced. Through 3D scanning, AI imaging and immersive software the platform turns physical products into interactive digital experiences for web, app and in-store. Vyking helps brands redefine how fashion is visualised, tried on and shared across e-commerce, marketing, retail and wholesale.

Vyking’s TurboScan

Vyking Immersive Software Suite – Virtual Try-On

TurboScan by Vyking: Moncler 3D Model



Vyking – AI Production Studio (Head View)



Vyking – AI Production Studio (Full Outfit)

