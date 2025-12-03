Waterdrop Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Waterdrop Inc. (“Waterdrop”, the “Company” or “we”) (NYSE: WDH), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Financial and Operational Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2025

Substantial profit growth: In the third quarter of 2025, operating profit was RMB113.8 million ( US$16.0 million ), marking a strong year-over-year increase of 329.8%. Net profit attributable to our ordinary shareholders reached RMB158.5 million ( US$22.3 million ), representing a solid year-over-year increase of 60.1%.

( ), marking a strong year-over-year increase of 329.8%. Net profit attributable to our ordinary shareholders reached ( ), representing a solid year-over-year increase of 60.1%. Rapid revenue expansion in the core business: Net operating revenue was RMB974.9 million ( US$136.9 million ), representing an increase of 38.4% year-over-year. Insurance-related income amounted to RMB869.7 million ( US$122.2 million ) in the third quarter of 2025, rising by 44.8% from the same period of 2024.

( ), representing an increase of 38.4% year-over-year. Insurance-related income amounted to ( ) in the third quarter of 2025, rising by 44.8% from the same period of 2024. Medical crowdfunding coverage: As of September 30, 2025 , approximately 485 million people had cumulatively donated a total of RMB71.2 billion to 3.61 million patients through Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding.

, approximately 485 million people had cumulatively donated a total of to 3.61 million patients through Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding. Patient recruitment performance: As of September 30, 2025 , the Company had cumulatively enrolled 13,282 patients into 1,491 clinical trial programs through the E-Find Platform.

Mr. Peng Shen, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Waterdrop, commented, “We are pleased to announce another quarter of outstanding performance, marked by robust revenue expansion and significant profit growth.

For our insurance business, we upgraded our data infrastructure and real-time identification capabilities, allowing us to gain profound insights of our users within milliseconds. This enables us to optimize traffic utilization and sharpen user-acquisition performance, fueling a 32.3% sequential increase in insurance premiums. Moreover, we prioritize user needs and continue to deliver innovative insurance products to users and their loved ones. In this quarter, we introduced ‘Quan Jia Fu Family Protection Plan’, which covers up to nine family members under a single policy, and upgraded ‘Guo Min Bao Mid-to-High-End Medical Insurance’ with an expanded network of quality private hospitals.

Our commitment to AI is creating a faster, more efficient, and more intelligent platform. By deploying AI at key touchpoints, we are unlocking new levels of performance. Premiums facilitated by our ‘AI Medical Insurance Expert’ increased by 82% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. Thanks to our ‘KEYI.AI’ underwriting assistant, underwriting workflow is streamlined and the corresponding processing time is dramatically reduced, turning tasks that previously took several minutes into a near-instantaneous process. Meanwhile, our ‘AI Customer Service Agent’ can now independently handle approximately 600,000 inquiries in one month. To democratize these capabilities, we have launched ‘Waterdrop Sea.AI’, a low-code platform that empowers our employees to build and deploy custom AI solutions, further accelerating innovation across the organization.

During the third quarter, Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding markedly fortified its campaign risk control measures. By analyzing donation visit data to identify subtle patterns, advanced analytics have improved the identification capabilities of our algorithm model. This, in turn, has improved automatic early-warning systems to better detect and reduce fraud. This quarter also witnessed the rollout of a strengthened donor evaluation system, which now offers comprehensive evaluation rationales and gives donors clear insights into how their contributions are allocated and used. These measures have profoundly enhanced the transparency, rationality, and traceability of fund distribution.

During this quarter, the E-Find Platform has consistently delivered satisfactory fulfillment quality by collaborating across our ecosystem channels and enhancing digital capabilities. At the same time, the number of ongoing projects has increased steadily. In the third quarter, we expanded our collaboration network by partnering with 216 pharmaceutical and contract research organizations. Furthermore, the number of patients enrolled reached 1,066, fueling a 31.3% year-over-year increase in revenue.

We deeply value the trust of our investors and are dedicated to delivering strong returns for shareholders. By the end of November 2025, the company had cumulatively repurchased around 58.1 million ADSs from the open market. We also recently completed our latest cash dividend of approximately US$10.9 million.

In 2025 and beyond, we expect business momentum to continue. AI is driving more and more pragmatic advancements in our business, shaping future services for better experience, improving efficiency, and bringing tangible value to users and our shareholders.”

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

Operating revenue, net

Net operating revenue for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 38.4% year-over-year to RMB974.9 million (US$136.9 million) from RMB704.1 million for the same period of 2024. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, net operating revenue increased by 16.3%.

Insurance-related income includes insurance brokerage income and technical service income. Insurance brokerage income represents brokerage commissions earned from insurance companies. Technical service income is derived from providing technical services including analytics and intelligent recommendation service, risk assessment technical service, customer relationship maintenance, customer complaint management, claim assistance and investigation service, and user referral services, among other things, to insurance companies, insurance brokers, and agency companies. We leverage multi-dimensional consumer insights to deliver analytics and intelligent recommendation services, enabling policyholders to be matched with more suitable products and improving sales efficiency. We provide risk assessment services through the analysis of potential insureds’ information, providing risk assessment results that help insurers refine their risk analysis capabilities. Consideration for each of these services is primarily based on standard unit prices and service volumes rendered during the period. Our insurance-related income amounted to RMB869.7 million ( US$122.2 million ) in the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 44.8% year-over-year from RMB600.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, which was mainly due to the increase in technical service income. Our technical service income amounted to RMB196.4 million ( US$27.6 million ) in the third quarter of 2025, comparing with RMB10.2 million for the same quarter of 2024. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, insurance-related income increased by 17.8%.

( ) in the third quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 44.8% year-over-year from for the third quarter of 2024, which was mainly due to the increase in technical service income. Our technical service income amounted to ( ) in the third quarter of 2025, comparing with for the same quarter of 2024. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, insurance-related income increased by 17.8%. Crowdfunding service fees represent the service income earned when patients successfully withdraw the proceeds from their crowdfunding campaigns. Our role is to operate the Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding platform to provide crowdfunding related services through the internet, enabling patients with significant medical bills to seek help from caring hearts through technology (the “medical crowdfunding services”). Our medical crowdfunding services generally consist of providing technical and internet support, managing, reviewing and supervising the crowdfunding campaigns, providing comprehensive risk management and anti- fraud measures, and facilitating the collection and transfer of the funds. For the third quarter of 2025, we generated RMB65.7 million ( US$9.2 million ) in service fees, maintaining nearly the same level as RMB65.8 for the third quarter of 2024. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, crowdfunding service fees slightly decreased by 2.6%.

measures, and facilitating the collection and transfer of the funds. For the third quarter of 2025, we generated ( ) in service fees, maintaining nearly the same level as for the third quarter of 2024. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, crowdfunding service fees slightly decreased by 2.6%. Digital clinical trial solution income represents the service income earned from our customers mainly including biopharmaceutical companies and leading biotechnology companies. We match qualified and suitable patients for enrollment in clinical trials for our customers and generate digital clinical trial solution revenue for successful matches and we typically charge our customers a fixed unit price per successful match. For the third quarter of 2025, our digital clinical trial solution income amounted to RMB31.9 million ( US$4.5 million ), representing an increase of 31.3% from RMB24.3 million in the same period of 2024. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, digital clinical trial solution income increased by 14.9%.

Operating costs and expenses

Operating costs and expenses increased by 27.1% year-over-year to RMB861.1 million (US$121.0 million) for the third quarter of 2025. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, operating costs and expenses increased by 16.3%.

Operating costs increased by 39.5% year-over-year to RMB475.1 million ( US$66.7 million ) for the third quarter of 2025, as compared with RMB340.6 million for the third quarter of 2024, which was primarily driven by (i) an increase of RMB66.7 million in costs of referral and service fees, (ii) an increase of RMB32.4 million in personnel costs, and (iii) an increase of RMB16.9 million in the costs for the crowdfunding consultants team. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, operating costs increased by 14.1% from RMB416.5 million , primarily due to (i) an increase of RMB25.6 million in costs of referral and service fees, and (ii) an increase of RMB16.4 million in personnel costs.

( ) for the third quarter of 2025, as compared with for the third quarter of 2024, which was primarily driven by (i) an increase of in costs of referral and service fees, (ii) an increase of in personnel costs, and (iii) an increase of in the costs for the crowdfunding consultants team. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, operating costs increased by 14.1% from , primarily due to (i) an increase of in costs of referral and service fees, and (ii) an increase of in personnel costs. Sales and marketing expenses increased by 40.3% year-over-year to RMB243.0 million ( US$34.1 million ) for the third quarter of 2025, as compared with RMB173.2 million for the same quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase of RMB79.0 million in marketing expenses for third-party traffic channels, partially offset by a decrease of RMB7.1 million in outsourced sales and marketing service fees to third parties. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, sales and marketing expenses increased by 22.2% from RMB198.8 million , primarily due to an increase of RMB49.1 million in marketing expenses for third-party traffic channels.

( ) for the third quarter of 2025, as compared with for the same quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase of in marketing expenses for third-party traffic channels, partially offset by a decrease of in outsourced sales and marketing service fees to third parties. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, sales and marketing expenses increased by 22.2% from , primarily due to an increase of in marketing expenses for third-party traffic channels. General and administrative expenses decreased by 23.7% year-over-year to RMB84.7 million ( US$11.9 million ) for the third quarter of 2025, as compared with RMB111.0 million for the same quarter of 2024. The year-over-year variance was due to (i) a decrease of RMB15.6 million in personnel costs and share-based compensation expenses, and (ii) an impairment of intangible assets related to Shenlanbao of RMB20.6 million recorded in the third quarter of 2024, with no corresponding item in the third quarter of 2025, and offset by (iii) an increase of RMB8.8 million in allowance for credit losses. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, general and administrative expenses increased by 15.4% from RMB73.4 million , due to an increase of RMB19.1 million in allowance for credit losses, partially offset by a decrease of RMB6.2 million in personnel costs and share-based compensation expenses.

( ) for the third quarter of 2025, as compared with for the same quarter of 2024. The year-over-year variance was due to (i) a decrease of in personnel costs and share-based compensation expenses, and (ii) an impairment of intangible assets related to Shenlanbao of recorded in the third quarter of 2024, with no corresponding item in the third quarter of 2025, and offset by (iii) an increase of in allowance for credit losses. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, general and administrative expenses increased by 15.4% from , due to an increase of in allowance for credit losses, partially offset by a decrease of in personnel costs and share-based compensation expenses. Research and development expenses increased by 10.2% year-over-year to RMB58.3 million ( US$8.2 million ) for the third quarter of 2025, as compared with RMB53.0 million for the same period of 2024, which was primarily driven by (i) an increase of RMB3.2 million in personnel costs and share-based compensation expenses, and (ii) an increase of RMB2.7 million in cloud server expense and other related technical support expenses. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, research and development expenses increased by 12.3% from RMB51.9 million . The increase was primarily due to (i) an increase of RMB4.7 million in personnel costs and share-based compensation expenses, and (ii) an increase of RMB2.2 million in cloud server and other related technical support expenses.

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB113.8 million (US$16.0 million), as compared with RMB26.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 and RMB97.3 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB37.5 million (US$5.3 million), as compared with RMB36.0 million for the third quarter of 2024 and RMB29.5 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB9.6 million (US$1.4 million), as compared with income tax benefit of RMB7.8 million for the third quarter of 2024 and income tax benefit of RMB2.9 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Net profit attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB158.5 million (US$22.3 million), as compared with RMB99.0 million for the same period of 2024, and RMB140.2 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Adjusted net profit attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP(1)) for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB167.7 million (US$23.6 million), as compared with RMB126.0 million for the same period of 2024 and RMB151.6 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Cash position(2)

As of September 30, 2025, cash position of the Company was RMB3,510.0 million (US$493.1 million), as compared with RMB3,670.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

(1) See the sections entitled “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to in this announcement.

(2) Cash position includes cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and long-term debt investments included in long-term investments.

Share Repurchase Programs

Pursuant to the share repurchase programs launched in September 2021, September 2022, September 2023, September 2024, and September 2025, respectively, we had cumulatively repurchased approximately 58.1 million ADSs from the open market with cash for a total consideration of approximately US$113.4 million as of November 30, 2025.

Supplemental Information

We organize and report our business in the following operating segments:

Insurance, which mainly includes insurance brokerage service and technical service;

Crowdfunding, which mainly includes crowdfunding service; and

Others, which do not individually or in the aggregate meet the quantitative and qualitative thresholds to be individually reportable and are aggregated.

The table below sets forth the segment operating results, with three-month and nine-month ended September 30, 2024 retrospectively adjusted to conform to this presentation.

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 RMB RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD (All amounts in thousands) Operating revenue, net Insurance 600,726 738,561 869,660 122,160 1,781,335 2,266,209 318,332 Crowdfunding 65,839 67,419 65,657 9,223 202,512 200,207 28,123 Others 37,576 31,979 39,543 5,555 101,150 100,097 14,061 Total consolidated operating revenue, net 704,141 837,959 974,860 136,938 2,084,997 2,566,513 360,516 Operating costs and expenses Insurance (478,225) (567,642) (693,216) (97,376) (1,406,716) (1,767,433) (248,271) Crowdfunding (83,741) (99,519) (98,771) (13,874) (275,587) (295,589) (41,521) Others (69,292) (58,620) (60,291) (8,468) (191,748) (172,911) (24,288) Operating profit/(loss) Insurance 122,501 170,919 176,444 24,784 374,619 498,776 70,061 Crowdfunding (17,902) (32,100) (33,114) (4,651) (73,075) (95,382) (13,398) Others (31,716) (26,641) (20,748) (2,913) (90,598) (72,814) (10,227) Total segment operating profit 72,883 112,178 122,582 17,220 210,946 330,580 46,436 Unallocated items* (46,413) (14,842) (8,817) (1,240) (85,748) (43,586) (6,121) Total consolidated operating profit 26,470 97,336 113,765 15,980 125,198 286,994 40,315 Total other income 60,842 40,032 54,331 7,632 141,989 136,053 19,111 Consolidated profit before income tax 87,312 137,368 168,096 23,612 267,187 423,047 59,426 * The share-based compensation represents unallocated items in the segment information because our management does not consider this as part of the segment operating performance measure.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD” or “US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on September 30, 2025 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measure, adjusted net profit attributable to our ordinary shareholders, in evaluating the Company’s operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Adjusted net profit attributable to our ordinary shareholders represents net profit attributable to our ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expense attributable to our ordinary shareholders, foreign currency exchange gain or losses, impairment of intangible assets acquired from business combination and related tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments.

The non-GAAP financial measure is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measure has limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s historical non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted net profit attributable to our ordinary shareholders presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measure presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measure differently, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure to our data.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

WATERDROP INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted) As of December 31, 2024 September 30, 2025 RMB RMB USD Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 986,323 344,532 48,396 Restricted cash 520,588 534,131 75,029 Short-term investments 1,612,619 1,104,844 155,197 Accounts receivable, net 716,206 833,383 117,065 Current contract assets 619,436 738,984 103,804 Amount due from related parties 257 226 32 Prepaid expense and other assets 182,641 209,110 29,373 Total current assets 4,638,070 3,765,210 528,896 Non-current assets Non-current contract assets 153,749 228,739 32,131 Property, equipment and software, net 240,024 256,795 36,072 Intangible assets, net 153,011 152,914 21,480 Long-term investments 1,114,160 2,104,713 295,647 Right of use assets, net 46,872 23,240 3,265 Deferred tax assets 27,028 1,093 154 Goodwill 80,751 80,751 11,343 Total non-current assets 1,815,595 2,848,245 400,092 Total assets 6,453,665 6,613,455 928,988 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Amount due to related parties 10,616 3,794 533 Insurance premium payables 537,344 511,809 71,893 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 704,035 862,040 121,091 Short-term loans 198,373 63,000 8,850 Current lease liabilities 34,573 10,009 1,406 Total current liabilities 1,484,941 1,450,652 203,773 Non-current liabilities Non-current lease liabilities 10,971 12,094 1,699 Deferred tax liabilities 84,185 77,994 10,956 Total non-current liabilities 95,156 90,088 12,655 Total liabilities 1,580,097 1,540,740 216,428 Mezzanine equity Redeemable non-controlling interests 76,133 – – Shareholders’ equity Class A ordinary shares 112 115 16 Class B ordinary shares 27 27 4 Treasury stock (15) (15) (2) Additional paid-in capital 6,832,214 6,754,845 948,847 Accumulated other comprehensive income 159,550 105,376 14,802 Accumulated deficit (2,194,453) (1,787,633) (251,107) Total shareholders’ equity 4,797,435 5,072,715 712,560 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity 6,453,665 6,613,455 928,988

WATERDROP INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 RMB RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Operating revenue, net 704,141 837,959 974,860 136,938 2,084,997 2,566,513 360,516 Operating costs and expenses(i) Operating costs (340,560) (416,493) (475,114) (66,739) (990,904) (1,265,825) (177,809) Sales and marketing expenses (173,172) (198,785) (242,962) (34,129) (512,731) (614,143) (86,268) General and administrative expenses (110,988) (73,400) (84,692) (11,897) (293,927) (233,035) (32,734) Research and development expenses (52,951) (51,945) (58,327) (8,193) (162,237) (166,516) (23,390) Total operating costs and expenses (677,671) (740,623) (861,095) (120,958) (1,959,799) (2,279,519) (320,201) Operating profit 26,470 97,336 113,765 15,980 125,198 286,994 40,315 Other income – Interest income 36,005 29,534 37,537 5,273 113,319 100,885 14,171 Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss) 7,909 2,656 (388) (55) 8,979 165 23 Others, net 16,928 7,842 17,182 2,414 19,691 35,003 4,917 Profit before income tax 87,312 137,368 168,096 23,612 267,187 423,047 59,426 Income tax benefit/(expense) 7,843 2,852 (9,630) (1,353) (7,771) (20,106) (2,824) Net profit 95,155 140,220 158,466 22,259 259,416 402,941 56,602 Net (loss)/profit attributable to mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interests shareholders (3,818) 61 – – (8,479) (3,879) (545) Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders 98,973 140,159 158,466 22,259 267,895 406,820 57,147 Other comprehensive income: – Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (83,054) (33,283) (15,103) (2,122) (44,414) (62,442) (8,771) Unrealized (loss)/gain on available for sale investments, net of tax – (18,771) 9,427 1,324 – 8,268 1,161 Total comprehensive income 12,101 88,166 152,790 21,461 215,002 348,767 48,992 Total comprehensive (loss)/profit attributable to mezzanine equity classified as non- controlling interests shareholders (3,818) 61 – – (8,479) (3,879) (545) Total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders 15,919 88,105 152,790 21,461 223,481 352,646 49,537 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net profit per share Basic 3,624,431,887 3,608,253,358 3,619,786,490 3,619,786,490 3,660,415,080 3,616,138,060 3,616,138,060 Diluted 3,689,357,838 3,711,084,352 3,724,685,425 3,724,685,425 3,726,590,324 3,715,930,599 3,715,930,599 Net profit per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.01 0.07 0.11 0.02 Diluted 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.01 0.07 0.11 0.02 (i) Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows. For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 RMB RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Sales and marketing expenses (1,993) (1,949) (1,314) (185) (5,133) (5,162) (725) General and administrative expenses (21,297) (11,899) (6,940) (976) (51,909) (34,366) (4,826) Research and development expenses (2,563) (994) (563) (79) (8,146) (4,058) (570) Total (25,853) (14,842) (8,817) (1,240) (65,188) (43,586) (6,121)