Young Asian Scholars Gather in Chongqing to Explore New Pathways for Cave Temple Conservation

On November 29, more than 100 young scholars from over ten countries gathered in Chongqing’s Dazu District for the opening of the Youth Ambassador Program for Asian Cultural Heritage Conservation — 2025 International Youth Academic Exchange on Cave Temples.

Participants exchange new ideas on the conservation, research, and public communication of cave temple heritage.

A Regional Platform for Emerging Heritage Professionals

The Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia—an intergovernmental organization established in 2023 by China, Cambodia, and eight other Asian countries—is hosting its first youth-focused event on cave temple heritage. Its flagship Youth Ambassador Program, launched in 2021, aims to nurture future-oriented talent and promote cross-border exchange.

China has carried out 28 joint archaeological projects with 15 Asian countries and cooperated on 11 conservation projects in six nations. This gathering marks the program’s first application in the specialized field of cave temples and supports the Alliance’s efforts to institutionalize youth collaboration.

Digital Innovation and New Insights

Under the theme Conservation and Inheritance, Innovation and Collaboration, the exchange brings together 101 young scholars—55 from the humanities and 46 from conservation sciences—along with journalists from major media outlets. Officials from the Alliance, the Ministry of Finance, the National Cultural Heritage Administration, and Chongqing authorities attended the opening session.

Digital technology is a central focus. The Dazu Rock Carvings, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has created high-precision 3D archives for more than 10,000 statues and developed an intelligent monitoring network that tracks over 70 indicators related to the environment, structural changes, and human activity. Its use of virtual restoration—combining 3D scanning, X-ray analysis, and infrared imaging—allows experts to diagnose deterioration and simulate conservation plans before any real-world intervention.

Dazu is also pioneering new forms of public engagement through immersive 8K dome films and a digital-twin “Metaverse Scenic Area,” enabling global audiences to experience the carvings from anywhere in the world.

Throughout the program, scholars will explore topics such as rock stability, moisture-related deterioration, advanced detection technologies, and cross-cultural interpretation. This marks the first time young researchers from across Asia have gathered in China specifically to discuss cave temple conservation.

By fostering international dialogue and fresh perspectives, the Youth Ambassador Program is helping cultivate a new generation of cultural heritage professionals and strengthen regional cooperation to protect Asia’s shared heritage.