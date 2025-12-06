Manignom Auto Group, ADSS Auto Sole Formalize Dealership Agreement

On 1 December, Manignom Auto Group and ADSS Auto Sole signed a dealership agreement appointing ADSS Auto Sole as the authorized dealer for Zeekr and Lynk&Co (Branch 2), located in Xaymoungkhoun village, Naxaithong district, Vientiane Capital.

This collaboration aims to strengthen vehicle distribution networks, elevate service quality to meet international standards, and strategically expand the market presence for Zeekr and Lynk&Co vehicles.

Both parties emphasized their commitment to improving both product quality and customer service to achieve optimal customer satisfaction.

The partnership between the two companies also reflects their ambition to drive market transformation and become leaders within the Lao automotive sector, particularly in the Electric Vehicle (EV) and premium automobile segments.

The goal is to fully meet customer needs and deliver an unparalleled experience for Lao consumers who value modernity and exceptional quality.

This cooperation marks a significant step toward long-term joint development, aiming to contribute to a prosperous future for the automotive industry in Laos.