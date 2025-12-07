Laos–Vietnam Railway Construction to Begin in 2026, Operations Targeted for 2030

Construction of the first railway linking Laos and Vietnam is scheduled to begin in 2026, with the line expected to become operational by 2030, officials announced at the Lao–Vietnam Investment Promotion Conference 2025 in Vientiane on 3 December.

The strategic route will connect Vientiane to Vietnam’s Vung Ang Port, giving Laos critical access to maritime trade routes for the first time. The project is being implemented as a public–private partnership between Petroleum Trading Lao Public Company (PTL) and Vietnam’s Deo Ca Group JSC.

PTL Founder and Director-General Chanthone Sitthixay said Laos has completed about 90 percent of preparatory work, including fundraising, feasibility studies, site surveys, design, and environmental assessments. Construction on the Lao section is scheduled to begin in 2026.

Vietnam is currently conducting economic evaluations and initial design work, with its construction phase set to start in 2027. Both governments aim to complete the railway and commence operations by 2030.

The line will cover 452 kilometres within Laos and 119 kilometres in Vietnam, terminating at Vung Ang seaport in Ha Tinh province. The total investment is estimated at USD 6.6 billion.

The project also grants Laos priority access to Wharves No. 1, 2 and 3 at Vung Ang Port. Wharf No. 3, inaugurated on 28 April, can handle large cargo ships and process over two million tonnes of goods annually, raising the port’s total capacity to more than six million tonnes.

Officials say the railway is expected to boost regional logistics, reduce transport costs, and deepen economic cooperation between the two neighbouring states.