Leaders Dental Leads Korea’s Prosthodontic Market With Large-Scale 300-Pyeong Production Infrastructure and a “Clinically Integrated Collaboration Model”

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leaders Dental Laboratory, a major force driving the digitalization and large-scale transformation of Korea’s dental laboratory industry, is solidifying its leadership with a production facility spanning over 300 pyeong. This extensive infrastructure enables high-volume prosthetics manufacturing and exceptional capability in handling complex clinical cases. By combining state-of-the-art digital equipment with highly skilled dental technicians, the company’s clinically integrated collaboration model maximizes both accuracy and efficiency in prosthetic production, strengthening trusted partnerships with dental clinics and hospitals nationwide.

As a large-scale digital dental laboratory, Leaders Dental provides a wide range of services, including implant prosthetics, surgical guides, and digital dentistry support. Leveraging over a decade of comprehensive clinical data, the company enhances precision in prosthetic design and facilitates rapid communication between dentists and technicians through its cloud-based feedback platform. Its diagnostic solutions based on 3D patient data—developed in collaboration with ALL-CONEC—further validate Leaders Dental’s clinical expertise and contribute to higher satisfaction in clinical settings.

With a vision to become “the central hub of the digital dentistry ecosystem,” Leaders Dental plans to strengthen and systematize its quality control (QC) processes, maximizing the benefits of its large-scale operations. A company representative stated, “Our expansive infrastructure and clinical expertise form the foundation of trust in Korea’s dental laboratory sector,” adding, “By upholding our clinically driven values and supporting the treatment capabilities of partner clinics, we aim to further elevate the global reputation of K-dental technology.”