Abax Global Capital Appointed by the HKIC as an Asset Manager for the 2025 Capital Batch of the CIES IP

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 December 2025 – Abax Global Capital (Hong Kong) Limited is proud to announce its selection by the Hong Kong Investment Corporation (HKIC) as an asset manager for the 2025 batch of capital (“2025 Capital Batch”) of the Investment Portfolio (“CIES IP”) under the New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme (“New CIES”).

“We are honored by the HKIC’s confidence in Abax,” said Donald Yang, Managing Partner and CEO of Abax. “As an asset manager rooted in Hong Kong, we are committed to supporting the HKIC’s vision of channelling long-term capital to drive innovation, technology advancement, and strengthen the city’s position as a global hub for asset and wealth management. The HKIC has been instrumental in fostering growth across Hong Kong’s technology, biotech, and green energy sectors, while reinforcing its stature as a leading international financial center. We are privileged to contribute to these transformative initiatives and extend our gratitude to the HKIC and our partners for their trust and collaboration.”Hashtag: #AbaxGlobalCapital

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Abax Global Capital

Founded in 2007, Abax Global Capital is a Hong Kong-based alternative investment manager operating a multi-strategy platform focused on financing mid-market companies across Asia, with a particular emphasis on Greater China. The firm is a signatory to the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).