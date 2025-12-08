AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C, (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AHMA), a United Arabic Emirates-based MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) and tourism services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Revenue increased by 14% to US$9.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 , from US$8.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 .

increased by 14% to for the six months ended , from for the six months ended . MICE management solution services revenue increased by 38% to US$8.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 , from US$6.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 .

increased by 38% to for the six months ended , from for the six months ended . Operating income increased by 164% to US$333,003 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 , from US$126,257 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 .

increased by 164% to for the six months ended , from for the six months ended . Net income increased by 191% to US$328,897 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 , from US$113,071 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 .

Mr. Zhengang Tang, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company delivered 14% year-over-year revenue growth and a 191% year-over-year increase in net income. These achievements reflect the strong momentum in the United Arabic Emirates (“UAE”) MICE sector as well as our team’s execution prowess. Looking ahead, we intend to continue to sharpen operational efficiency, scale our core strength, invest in innovation, and strive to pursue high-quality, sustainable growth.”

Ms. Li Zhang, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, added, “We drove year-over-year increases in revenue and profitability for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Notably, operating income and net income rose 164% and 191% year over year, respectively, demonstrating our ability of driving cost efficiency and operational discipline.”

Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Revenue increased by 14% to approximately US$9.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$8.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to the increased demand for MICE services from the corporate customers driven by the recovery in MICE travel from the COVID-19 pandemic and the UAE government’s support for the tourism industry.

Cost of revenues increased by 17% to approximately US$7.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$6.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to the increased number of tourist guide employed to meet the increased demand for MICE management services.

Gross profit increased by 3% to approximately US$1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 12% to approximately US$0.75 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$0.67 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to the increase of the compensation to sales personnel, including salaries, performance-based bonus, and other benefits, aligned with the growth in revenue.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 23% to approximately US$0.79 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$1.03 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to the Company’s ongoing efforts to streamline office procedures and enhance employee efficiency, which led to a reduction in staff costs.

Operating expenses decreased by 9% to US$1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$1.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Operating income increased by 164% to US$333,003 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$126,257 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net income increased by 191% to approximately US$328,897 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, from US$113,071 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the Company were US$0.01 for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Cash Position and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of US$1.3 million, compared with US$1.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was US$312,305.

About AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C

As a UAE-based MICE and tourism services provider, the Company serves a global client base by delivering expert event management and seamless, one-stop travel solutions. Guided by an experienced management team and supported by partnerships across the tourism and hospitality industries in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, the Company executes large-scale events for clients from diverse sectors. Additionally, the Company manages bespoke travel experiences, providing a one-stop guided tour service that streamlines travel across the UAE and its neighboring countries, as well as to other global destinations.

For more information, please visit https://ir.ambitions.ae.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C

Investor Relations

Email: Ambitions@thepiacentegroup.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: Ambitions@thepiacentegroup.com

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: Ambitions@thepiacentegroup.com

AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO., L.L.C CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts expressed in US dollars (“$”) except for numbers of shares and par value) As of

June 30,

2025 As of

December 31,

2024 $ $ (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,035,626 986,768 Restricted cash 298,434 298,434 Accounts receivable, net 4,747,072 4,907,563 Prepayments and other current assets 2,275,559 1,893,288 Deferred offering costs 818,827 619,238 Amounts due from related parties 843,826 1,034,432 Total current assets 10,019,344 9,739,723 Non-current assets: Equipment, net 168,600 138,263 Deferred tax assets 20,436 13,963 Right-of-use assets 77,790 98,852 Total non-current assets 266,826 251,078 Total assets 10,286,170 9,990,801 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 2,515,445 2,875,953 Amounts due to related party 34,477 39,566 Advance from customers 610,192 303,673 Operating lease liabilities, current 61,480 84,826 Income tax payable 140,567 109,454 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 220,581 202,798 Total current liabilities 3,582,742 3,616,270 Total liabilities 3,582,742 3,616,270

AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO., L.L.C CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (Amounts expressed in US dollars (“$”) except for numbers of shares and par value) As of

June 30,

2025 As of

December 31,

2024 $ $ (Unaudited) Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary share, $0.0000001 par value; 399,966,500,000 Class A

ordinary shares authorized; 9,240,000 Class A ordinary shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 1 1 Ordinary share, $0.0000001 par value; 100,033,500,000 Class B

ordinary shares authorized; 18,760,000 Class B ordinary shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 2 2 Subscription receivable (3) (3) Additional paid-in capital 81,688 81,688 Retained earnings 6,621,740 6,292,843 Total shareholders’ equity 6,703,428 6,374,531 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 10,286,170 9,990,801

AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO., L.L.C UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts expressed in US dollars (“$”) except for numbers of shares and par value) For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2025 2024 $ $ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue 9,739,933 8,512,330 Cost of revenue (7,867,265) (6,696,388) Gross profit 1,872,668 1,815,942 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing (745,560) (664,635) General and administrative (794,105) (1,025,050) Total operating expenses (1,539,665) (1,689,685) Operating income 333,003 126,257 Interest income /(expenses), net 15,620 (3,908) Other income, net 2,674 1,848 Income before income taxes 351,297 124,197 Income tax expenses (22,400) (11,126) Net income 328,897 113,071 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders

of the Company Basic and diluted 0.01 — Weighted average shares used in calculating net earnings per share Class A and Class B ordinary shares – Basic and diluted*

____________ 28,000,000 28,000,000 * Giving retroactive effect to the 9,240,000 class A ordinary shares and 18,760,000 class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding

following the share subdivision and share surrender on February 18, 2025, starting from the earliest period presented.