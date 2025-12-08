CIMC Unveils New Global Brand Logo and Visual Identity System

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On December 5, 2025, China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (CIMC) unveiled its new brand logo and visual identity system to a global audience. Marking the company’s most significant brand upgrade in nearly fifteen years, the launch signals the beginning of a new chapter as CIMC accelerates its journey toward becoming a world-class company.



New Brand Logo Launch Event

Against the backdrop of global supply chain restructuring, low-carbon transitions, and rapid technological innovation, CIMC has proactively aligned itself with the standards of “product excellence, brand distinction, innovation leadership, and modern governance” expected of global leaders. The company continues to strengthen its core capabilities in technological innovation, sustainable development, high-end manufacturing, and global operations. The brand refresh marks a major milestone in CIMC’s advancement toward world-class excellence. With a more contemporary, innovative, and globally oriented identity, the new brand image clearly communicates the firm’s long-term strategy and value proposition to customers worldwide.

The new brand logo represents a substantial upgrade while maintaining the core identity defined by the name ‘CIMC’ and its established Chinese brand name. The English logotype has been further streamlined, while the company’s signature Zhongji Blue has been brightened to deliver a more youthful and dynamic international feel.

At the center of the new logo is the sky-blue diagonal stroke within the letter “M,” which serves as the logo’s defining visual element. It symbolizes technological innovation and sustainability, embodying the spirit of continuous advancement and innovation. Its upward, forward-leaning orientation reflects CIMC’s commitment to resilience and the pursuit of excellence. The Chinese logotype has also been redesigned to convey a more modern and robust presence. Notably, a redesigned angular cut in the first character of the Chinese name has been incorporated to create a clean, assertive visual form that reinforces CIMC’s brand theme of “driving the world to move better,” while underscoring the strength and technological capability associated with an industry leader.

In tandem with the logo refresh, CIMC has also comprehensively upgraded its broader brand philosophy to create clearer alignment between its strategic direction, business portfolio, and brand expression:

Brand Positioning: A global leader in logistics, energy equipment and services

A global leader in logistics, energy equipment and services Brand Slogan : Driving the world to move better

: Driving the world to move better Brand Mission : CIMC is committed to harnessing technological innovation to provide global customers with high-quality, advanced equipment, services, and solutions. The company also supports the sustainable development of the logistics and energy industries and contributes to a better life for all.

: CIMC is committed to harnessing technological innovation to provide global customers with high-quality, advanced equipment, services, and solutions. The company also supports the sustainable development of the logistics and energy industries and contributes to a better life for all. Brand Attributes: Innovation-driven, professional and reliable, globally minded, and sustainability-oriented

Looking ahead, CIMC will accelerate the implementation of its new visual identity system and brand philosophy across its global operations. By standardizing brand expression, strengthening global communications, and enhancing brand experience and awareness, the company aims to expand its global presence, reinforce its reputation, and build credibility, driving sustainable growth across international markets.

As it enters this next phase, CIMC will move forward under its refreshed brand identity and unified brand philosophy. With a more open, modern, and trusted approach, the company will collaborate closely with customers, partners, and communities worldwide to drive the world to move better.