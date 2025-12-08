Financial Assistance at SIM: Breaking Barriers to Education

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 December 2025 – For many aspiring learners, financial constraints remain one of the biggest obstacles to achieving their goals. SIM is determined to change that. Guided by the principle that no student should be left behind because of cost, SIM has built a comprehensive ecosystem of financial aid, scholarships, and bursaries to make quality education attainable for all.

At the heart of this mission is the SIM Impact Fund, a S$60 million initiative dedicated to empowering students from diverse backgrounds and ensuring that financial hardship never stands in the way of academic or personal growth. By blending need-based assistance with merit-driven opportunities, SIM is creating an inclusive learning environment where talent and ambition define success.

Empowering Learners Through the SIM Impact Fund

In 2024, SIM introduced the SIM Impact Fund, a S$60 million initiative dedicated to supporting students from lower-income households and ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder educational aspirations. Administered through SIM Trust, the fund is designed to empower learners within and beyond SIM’s community by removing barriers to access. Beginning in 2025, Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents with a per-capita income of S$1,750 or below can benefit from tiered assistance, ranging from S$6,000 up to S$13,500 for those with PCI of S$600 or less, S$4,500 to S$6,750 for PCI between S$601 and S$1,000, and S$2,000 for PCI between S$1,001 and S$1,750. Beyond tuition aid, the fund also provides support for overseas internships and merit-based scholarships, benefiting approximately 500 students annually.

Beyond Tuition: Comprehensive Financial Aid

SIM’s commitment to learning accessibility goes far beyond tuition subsidies. Through its Financial Assistance schemes, students can tap into a range of support options tailored to different needs. These include Enhanced Bursaries Aid, which provide up to S$13,500 per year for Singapore Citizens, and a SIM GE Crisis Fund offering emergency relief of up to S$5,000 for unforeseen circumstances. In addition, SIM encourages global exposure through Study Abroad Awards, enabling students to broaden their horizons without financial strain. Together, these initiatives reflect SIM’s ethos of inclusivity and resilience, ensuring that financial challenges never derail academic aspirations.

Community-Focused Support

The Dr Richard K M Eu – SIM Social Entrepreneurship Centre (RESSEC) exemplifies SIM’s deep-rooted commitment to community empowerment and social impact. Launched in July 2024 in partnership with the late Dr Eu’s family,

RESSEC received a combined S$8 million donation, S$6 million from the Eu family and S$2 million from SIM, marking a significant investment in nurturing social entrepreneurship. Guided by Dr Eu’s vision of transforming social service through ethical leadership and innovation, the Centre equips learners and social service professionals via initiatives such as a specialised postgraduate Diploma in Social Entrepreneurship, mentorship, and collaborative dialogues.

RESSEC also provides 12 bursaries of S$10,000 each for SIM Global Education students (check that this is accurate and that it’s not also extended to those outside the SIM ecosystem) who demonstrate strong community service and leadership and those with per-capita income up to S$1,750, prioritising those with per-capita income less than S$1,000. Through this initiative, SIM embeds purpose-driven learning into its mission, empowering students to create sustainable, positive impact in Singapore and beyond

Scholarship for Excellence

SIM offers a diverse range of scholarships under SIM Global Education to recognize excellence and resilience among its students. These include the SIM STARRR Award, which provides up to S$36,000 to outstanding achievers who demonstrate academic distinction and leadership qualities, and the Sports & Arts Talent Award, also valued at S$15,000 for students who excel in athletic or artistic pursuits. Additionally, the Chairman’s Award for Resilience grants S$3,000 to students who successfully balance work and study commitments, showcasing perseverance in the face of challenges. Together, these scholarships complement SIM’s need-based financial aid, creating a holistic support system that rewards merit while ensuring inclusivity.

Conclusion: Building a Future Without Barriers

SIM’s financial assistance framework is more than a set of policies, it is a promise to the community. By investing in initiatives like the SIM Impact Fund and expanding bursaries and scholarships, SIM is actively dismantling the barriers that prevent talented individuals from reaching their potential. This approach does not just benefit students, it strengthens society by cultivating a diverse pool of graduates equipped to lead, innovate, and give back. In a world where education often comes with a hefty price tag, SIM stands out as a beacon of accessibility and empowerment. For students and families seeking assurance that quality education is within reach, SIM offers not just hope but a clear, actionable path forward.

