Moutai Cultural Exhibition Ignites U.S. Audience with Immersive Journey Through a Century of Cultural Heritage

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From December 7 to 8, Kweichow Moutai celebrated a dual milestone – the 110th anniversary of its award-winning debut at the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition and the 10th anniversary of San Francisco Moutai Day – through a dynamic series of events that captivated local attendees. By blending an immersive cultural exhibition with the elegant “Moutai Night” gala dinner, the celebration offered guests a multifaceted experience rich in history, culture, and curated tastings.

The events drew leaders from political, business, and cultural communities across Los Angeles and San Francisco, underscoring Moutai’s role as a cultural bridge fostering people-to-people ties between China and the United States.

Titled “San Francisco: In Search of Our Shared Memory – 1915 Through the Eyes of a Chinese Brand,” the Moutai cultural exhibition blended historical photos, rare archives, and contemporary installations into a multisensory narrative. The experience transported visitors from the “Jinshan” projection, which revived the grandeur of the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition, to the illuminating “Data Wall” showcasing the era’s groundbreaking innovations. At the heart of the story stood Moutai’s own gold-medal milestone, seamlessly connecting brand heritage with civic memory and global progress. More than a passive display, the exhibition invited guests on an immersive, interactive journey through time — one meant not only to be witnessed, but to be lived and carried forward.

The exhibition attracted a steady stream of visitors throughout its run. As guests received replicated postcards from the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition, they stepped into the exhibition space – entering into a visual dialogue with a century of history. Attendees were also invited to sample Moutai-based cocktails at the lobby bar, where smooth jazz accompanied each sip, offering a taste of Chinese distilling artistry.

The exhibition resonated strongly with American attendees, many of whom were already acquainted with the Moutai brand. An enthusiast from San Francisco noted that the display held particular significance – it was not merely a corporate narrative, but a thoughtful revival of the city’s own historical memory. He emphasized that Moutai has earned widespread respect as a brand deeply rooted in cultural preservation, both in China and abroad.

The highlight of the celebration came on the evening of December 7 with the “Moutai Night” gala dinner, held at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco. Under the theme “110 Years of Moutai on the Global Stage,” the evening featured cross-cultural artistic performances, short films on Moutai’s heritage, and guided tasting sessions – all highlighting the brand’s legacy while fostering warm dialogue between Chinese and American guests.

Chen Hua, Chairman of Moutai Group, and Zhang Guichao, Vice General Manager, delivered opening remarks. In a video address, Chairman Chen reflected on Moutai’s deep-rooted connection with San Francisco: “It was here that Moutai first stepped onto the world stage, growing into a global spirits leader and a recognized symbol of Chinese craftsmanship.” He emphasized Moutai’s ongoing commitment to its international strategy, aiming to introduce more American and global consumers to Chinese culture through its products.

A decade ago, then–Mayor of San Francisco Edwin M. Lee officially established “San Francisco Moutai Day,” making Moutai the first Chinese brand to receive such an honor. To mark the occasion, Moutai commissioned Chinese sculptor Li Gang to create a sculpture in Lee’s likeness, which was presented to his family during the gala.

The evening also saw the unveiling of a special commemorative edition liquor marking the 110th anniversary of the Panama-Pacific International Exposition – a tribute to Moutai’s global origins and its dedication to craftsmanship and international vision.

During its U.S. tour, Moutai’s senior delegation engaged in wide-ranging exchanges with chambers of commerce and key partners on both coasts. The team conducted grassroots market research and direct consumer dialogues to gain deeper insights into local trends – part of a strategy to refine channel management, strengthen market presence, and enhance customer engagement in the United States.

As one of the world’s most significant spirits markets, especially for premium brands, North America remains a priority for global growth. This visit not only celebrated a century-old friendship but also demonstrated Moutai’s sustained commitment to the North American market, laying a robust foundation for its next phase of expansion in the United States.