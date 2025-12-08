Teaching is Not a One-Person Job

Headteacher Joselyn works tirelessly to empower teachers and learners in Uganda’s refugee response through an Education Cannot Wait-funded program with support from Save the Children, UNHCR and partners

BWEYALE, Uganda, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Joselyn Atyang has always believed in the transformative power of education. As headteacher of Bidong Primary School in Uganda’s Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement, she leads a community of more than 2,550 learners – including more than 1,500 refugee children seeking stability and opportunity through inclusive, quality education.



Teacher Joselyn at her desk in Bidong Primary School in Uganda’s Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement. © ECW

“Seeing children happy and learning from lower primary to upper primary, and becoming successful in life – that’s what I cherish the most,” says Joselyn.

Joselyn is one of thousands of educators across Uganda receiving support through an Education Cannot Wait-funded ( ECW ) multi-year programme. The programme is implemented in collaboration with the Government of Uganda, with Save the Children and UNHCR serving as co-grantees. Save the Children delivers its activities through partners under the umbrella of the Uganda Education Consortium (UEC) – while UNHCR implements its activities through its partners.

Over the past year and a half, UEC efforts has piloted a new model focused on professional development, teacher well-being and safe school environments to strengthen education for both refugee and host communities.

“The ECW-supported initiative has trained teachers in handling learners and provided psychosocial support, empowering us to give more to our students.” Joselyn has seen the real impact of such initiatives on both students and educators. “The training we received in crisis contexts has helped us manage our classrooms effectively,” she says.

Before this support, Joselyn says, many teachers left the school due to the difficulty of teaching in crisis settings. Now, thanks to ECW investments, teachers have access to the tools and training they need to stay, grow and thrive in the classroom.

A Lifelong Calling

Joselyn’s own journey into the education field began over two decades ago, inspired by her father’s encouragement – and highlighting the critical role of fathers and male allies in girl-child education.

“He told me, ‘When you are a teacher and grow old, you remain with the knowledge acquired through the years you are learning,'” she recalls. Though she initially aspired to become a nurse, her father’s words and the example of a successful teacher in their community led her to discover a deep love for teaching.

Today, she works to be that positive role model for others. She says, “I love to train children to be like me. I love working with kids.” Joselyn began teaching in 2003, starting with lower primary learners. For the past seven years, she has served as headteacher at Bidong Primary School.

Leading Through Crisis

Her leadership extends beyond the classroom. Joselyn is committed to building the capacity of her teaching staff through ongoing professional development.

“Teaching is not a one-person job,” says Joselyn. “Working together to improve our students’ education is essential.”

Like many women in leadership roles, Joselyn has faced challenges – but she leads with collaboration and purpose. “My style motivates people to work as a team,” she says. “As a woman, I fear failure, so I work hard to avoid letting my students down.”

To girls and young women aspiring to leadership in education, she offers this message: “Be assertive and know what you want. If men can do it, so can we. Don’t fold your hands; step by step, you will achieve.” She also encourages women to seek additional sources of income – such as small agricultural projects – to support their families.

Uganda’s Education Crisis

The refugee crisis in Uganda presents ongoing challenges for educators like Joselyn.

Uganda currently hosts an estimated 1.8 million refugees and asylum seekers, according to UNHCR – making it the largest refugee-hosting country in Africa. The majority of refugees come from South Sudan and DRC, with smaller populations coming from Somalia, Ethiopia, Sudan and other countries. Women and children make up 80% of the refugee population in the country.

“We keep enrolling refugees at any time of the term, and the numbers keep increasing daily.” Joselyn adds, “These high numbers lead to crowded classrooms, with some students even studying under trees. And when it rains, this affects us.”

In addition to overcrowding, Joselyn’s school faces shortages of critical resources, including desks and toilets – especially for girls. Language barriers further complicate classroom instruction and inclusion.

ECW in Uganda

Responding to these challenges, ECW investments in Uganda are helping to create more inclusive and engaging learning environments. Clubs such as debate clubs, peace clubs and nutrition initiatives – supported by ECW’s Multi-Year Resilience Programme – are enriching the student experience at Bidong Primary School.

Support and development opportunities for teachers have also been a key focus of ECW investments. In 2023, the UEC introduced a new, evidence-based model to improve the quality of teaching and support teacher well-being. The approach uses an adapted version of Uganda’s Teacher Competency Framework to help educators identify key areas for growth and receive targeted, longer-term professional development.

The model combines expert-led workshops with collaborative Teacher Learning Circles, allowing teachers like Joselyn to reflect on and strengthen specific competencies such as inclusive education and mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS). Initial results from the pilot phase showed strong self-reported improvements in teaching practices across these focus areas.

In 2023, ECW renewed its multi-year programme in the country. The expanded programme focuses on access, quality of delivery and the strengthening of systems in support of inclusion across Uganda’s education system. The investment is addressing barriers to quality formal and non-formal education by building and rehabilitating schools and providing children with MHPSS. To improve the quality of education, the programme strives to recruit, train and deploy teachers in the least serviced areas of the country.

Moreover, the ECW-supported programme in Uganda is supporting gender-transformative approaches through Girls’ Education Movement Clubs, and social and behavioural change through shifting perceptions, attitudes and behaviours with regards to gender equality and girls’ education amongst learners, teachers and caregivers.

Since 2017, ECW has invested US$82.8 million in Uganda, reaching over more than half a million refugee and host community children and adolescents with quality, inclusive education. Through holistic interventions, ECW and its partners are helping to strengthen resilience in one of the world’s most complex education emergencies.

Looking to the Future

Joselyn’s aspirations for the future of her school reflect her belief in the power of collective effort. “We need security for the children, like fencing the school, and facilities such as a kitchen to feed them,” she says.

Her resolve, however, remains unshaken. With support from ECW, Save the Children, UNHCR and other partners, Joselyn is not only shaping the lives of thousands of learners but also empowering fellow educators to build a better future – one classroom at a time.

In times of crisis, educators like Joselyn are not just teachers – they are frontline responders, holding the line for children’s futures. What they need now is continued support, investment and resources to carry this vital work forward.