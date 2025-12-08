Top Hotel and Restaurant in Hong Kong – Regent Hong Kong Shines on La Liste 2026

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 December 2025 – Regent Hong Kong has once again secured its place among the world’s finest, earning prestigious accolades in the newly released La Liste 2026 rankings. Strengthening its reputation as a top hotel and restaurant in Hong Kong, the iconic luxury property has been named one of the Top 1,000 Hotels Worldwide, while its celebrated Cantonese restaurant, Lai Ching Heen, has been honoured among the Top 1,000 Restaurants globally.

La Liste—regarded as one of the most authoritative global benchmarks in luxury hospitality and gastronomy—uses a data-driven algorithm to evaluate international guidebooks, media scores, and millions of online reviews. Its annual rankings offer an objective snapshot of the world’s greatest hotels and dining destinations. Regent Hong Kong’s dual placement is a powerful endorsement of its excellence, design, and uncompromising service.

“We are immensely honoured to be featured in La Liste 2026—a distinction that carries remarkable significance because it is grounded not in votes or popularity, but in a rigorous, data-driven assessment,” said Michel Chertouh, Managing Director of Regent Hong Kong.

“To have both our hotel and acclaimed restaurant, Lai Ching Heen, recognised by an algorithm that aggregates trusted global reviews is a powerful validation of our team’s unwavering dedication to excellence. Achieving such recognition within just two years of our return is truly inspiring and reinforces our commitment to sharing Regent Hong Kong’s timeless elegance and world-class hospitality with the world.”

Discover the Unique Luxury Offerings of Regent Hong Kong

Top 1,000 Hotels Worldwide – La Liste 2026

This coveted honour places Regent Hong Kong firmly among the top hotels in Hong Kong and the world. The ranking highlights:

Its unparalleled Victoria Harbourfront location

Elegantly refined, contemporary design

Legendary, intuitive service

A tranquil sanctuary that blends understated luxury with modern sophistication

La Liste’s meticulous scoring process synthesises data from influential guidebooks, global travel media, and guest reviews—making the recognition a robust reflection of exceptional guest experience.

Lai Ching Heen: A Rich Heritage of Cantonese Culinary Treasures

Top 1,000 Restaurants – La Liste 2026

As one of the top restaurants in Hong Kong, Lai Ching Heen continues to elevate Cantonese fine dining. Under the leadership of Executive Chef Lau Yiu Fai and Head Chef Cheng Man Sang, the restaurant is celebrated for:

Masterful Cantonese cuisine rooted in tradition

Exquisite craftsmanship in every dish

Warm, personalised hospitality

Iconic harbour views that enhance the dining experience

Beyond its La Liste recognition, Lai Ching Heen proudly holds:

Two Michelin Stars

Two-Diamond Black Pearl Awards

These accolades reinforce its position as one of Hong Kong’s most distinguished gastronomic treasures.

Top Choice for Global Travelers and Gourmet Seekers

The dual honours from La Liste 2026 strengthen Regent Hong Kong’s status as a top hotel and restaurant in Hong Kong, appealing to discerning travellers and local connoisseurs seeking refined luxury.

Whether for its breathtaking harbour panoramas, world-class design, or award-winning cuisine, Regent Hong Kong continues to define timeless elegance and exceptional hospitality.

