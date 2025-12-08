XCMG Flagship Mining Trucks Depart for World-Class Simandou Project, Delivering Key Chinese Technology to Global Mining Development

XUZHOU, China, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425) has commenced the shipment of its flagship mining trucks from its intelligent manufacturing base in China. The equipment is destined for the SimFer mine, part of the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, West Africa, marking a significant milestone and showcasing Chinese manufacturing excellence at the world’s largest untapped high-grade iron ore reserve. SimFer S.A. is a joint venture between Rio Tinto, CIOH (a Chinalco-led consortium), and the Government of Guinea. This shipment signifies that XCMG and Rio Tinto are working together more closely than ever, deepening their collaboration in the field of high-end mining equipment.



XCMG XDE260 mining trucks depart for world-class Simandou project

The delivery is part of a major equipment supply contract valued at nearly RMB 800 million signed in 2024, including the provision of large-capacity mining trucks, motor graders, and select auxiliary equipment.

“This collaboration is a profound partnership based on our shared commitment to sustainable development,” said Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG. “XCMG has always been driven by technological innovation, striving to provide global clients with smarter, more environmentally friendly integrated solutions.”

The newly delivered XDE260 mining trucks — XCMG’s flagship models engineered specifically for West Africa’s operating conditions — are designed to maximize productivity while minimizing environmental impact.

To ensure optimal operational efficiency, XCMG has deployed a dedicated service team of over 100 specialists, offering localized, round-the-clock technical support. A multinational expert team from China, Guinea, and Australia is benchmarking against global best practices in mining operations, ensuring the Simandou mine achieves its planned production capacity efficiently and sustainably throughout its lifecycle.

According to a spokesperson for XCMG Simandou Company, in addition to delivering advanced mining equipment, XCMG will expand cooperation in vocational education and professional training. “Together, we aim to fulfill our shared social responsibilities and empower local employees by enhancing their skills and fostering career development,” the spokesperson said.

From exporting high-end mining machinery to integrating China’s intelligent manufacturing capabilities with international standards, XCMG is accelerating its evolution—from global expansion to sustainable market leadership. Moving forward, XCMG will remain innovation-driven and customer-focused, providing robust support for the mining industry’s low-carbon transition and helping shape a more sustainable future for global resources.

For more information, please visit https://www.xcmgglobal.com/.