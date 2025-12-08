Zymedi Announces “rapaprutug” as the International Nonproprietary Name (INN) for ZMA001

INCHEON, South Korea, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zymedi (CEO Sunghoon Kim) announced that the World Health Organization (WHO) has assigned rapaprutug as the International Nonproprietary Name (INN) for the company’s first-in-class antibody therapy ZMA001, being developed as a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

The assignment of the name rapaprutug (development code: ZMA001) marks a key global milestone and establishes a unified scientific identity for Zymedi’s lead candidate as it advances through development. The antibody is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Clinical Center in the United States.

“We are very pleased that the WHO has designated the nonproprietary name rapaprutug for our lead PAH program,” said Sunghoon Kim, CEO and Founder of Zymedi and professor at Yonsei University. “This milestone underscores our team’s long-term efforts to discover and develop innovative biologic therapies that address the root causes of macrophage-driven inflammatory and fibrotic diseases such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and asthma. We remain committed to bringing meaningful treatments to patients worldwide.”

The WHO INN system assigns unique, globally recognized names for pharmaceutical substances to ensure clear international communication among scientists, regulators, and clinicians. The publication of rapaprutug in INN Recommended List 94 officially establishes the compound’s global nonproprietary identity.

About rapaprutug (ZMA001)

Rapaprutug (ZMA001) is a first-in-class human monoclonal antibody that exerts its therapeutic efficacy by inhibiting the infiltration of inflammation-inducing macrophages into the damaged tissues. In 2023, Zymedi entered into a Collaborative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) to advance the development of ZMA001, primarily to treat PAH. As part of this collaboration, the NIH Clinical Center initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers in January 2024. In July of the same year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted ZMA001 Orphan Drug Designation (ODD).

About Zymedi

Zymedi is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the therapeutic landscape by redefining the biological roles of aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases (ARSs) and leveraging them as therapeutic targets and agents for the discovery and development of innovative treatments for patients with serious and life-threatening conditions that lack effective therapies or standard-of-care options.

For more information, please visit www.zymedi.com/