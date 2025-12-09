7 Days Left! Connexion Shenzhen 2025 Opens in One Week with Expanded Sectors, 2500+ Exhibitors and Industry-Defining Events

A premier gateway for product sourcing across the Greater Bay Area

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Returning for its third edition, Connexion Shenzhen 2025 will once again take the spotlight as one of South China’s most influential multi-industry exhibitions from December 16–18, 2025 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. Organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, this year’s event is set to deliver unprecedented scale and connectivity, bringing together 2,500+ exhibitors across 12 halls and welcoming an anticipated 150,000 professional visitors from the Greater Bay Area (GBA), Southeast Asia, and global markets.

Building on the success of its previous editions, Connexion Shenzhen 2025 features an upgraded exhibition structure, stronger regional integration, and a more vibrant array of concurrent events. The show continues to serve as a premier one-stop sourcing platform that bridges the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area with the world’s fast-growing consumer and manufacturing markets.

Eight Sectors, One Integrated Marketplace

This year’s edition will present eight core themed sectors, echoing Eight renown show brands by Sinoexpo Informa Markets. Each covering a major pillar of the consumer lifestyle and manufacturing ecosystem: The Shenzhen Edition of each brand shows combines as Connexion Shenzhen, which will make professional buyers, industrial peers from GBA and Southeast Asia visit the show without travelling a long way.

Food & Beverage Catering Equipment-Hotelex Shenzhen 2025

Bakery/ Lighting Meal Desserts-China Bakery Show Autumn 2025

Hospitality Products Decorations & Design-Hotel & Shop Plus Shenzhen 2025

Furniture & Decorative Materials-H+R Design Expo Shenzhen 2025

Cleaning & Sanitation Property Management-China Clean Show Shenzhen 2025

Natural & Nutraceutical Products Health Ingredients-NPC Shenzhen 2025 & HI-FI Asia China- Shenzhen 2025

2025 Food Processing & Packaging- Propak Shenzhen 2025

Lifestyle & Gift & IP-Urban Lifestyle Shenzhen 2025

The optimized 12-hall layout enables buyers to source across linked supply chains — from café equipment, hospitality furniture, cleaning technologies, and packaging machinery to consumer health products, design solutions, and lifestyle innovations. This streamlined structure fosters cross-sector collaboration, encouraging efficient sourcing, knowledge exchange, and market expansion for industry professionals.

World-Class Events & Global Highlights

Connexion Shenzhen 2025 will host a series of flagship events that attract global attention and elevate the show’s influence in the region.

RAFA Asia Architecture Festival (RIBA Architecture Festival Asia) — Asia Debut

Co-organized with the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), this festival will gather leading architects, designers, hotel investors, and commercial developers for keynote speeches, design showcases, and cross-disciplinary dialogues focused on innovation and sustainable development.

Immersive On-site Experience: 100+ Forums & 20+ Competitions Ignite the Show Floor

Beyond the extensive exhibition lineup, Connexion Shenzhen 2025 will deliver a festival-like atmosphere with 100+ forums and 20+ flagship competitions spanning coffee, beverages, culinary arts, lifestyle, and hotel innovation. These activities transform the three-day event into a vibrant arena of creativity, talent, and professional excellence. The 2025 edition will feature:

100+ industry forums, conferences, and panel discussions

Covering hospitality, design, food & beverage innovation, smart manufacturing, health & wellness, sustainability, and emerging consumer trends.

Thought leaders, brand pioneers, designers, hotel operators, and global buyers will share insights shaping the future of multiple sectors.

20+ high-energy competitions and special showcases

The show floor will be alive with premier competitive events and cultural festivals. Key highlights include the exciting debut of the 2026 World Trend Beverage Competition – China Finals, where top beverage creators and mixologists battle live. The arena will also host a series of HOTELEX International Coffee Championships, featuring national preliminaries for the World Barista Championship, World Brewers Cup, World Latte Art Championship, and World Coffee in Good Spirits Championship. Additionally, visitors can experience dynamic events like the All Star Coffee Roasting Performance Show, the HOTELEX Coffee & Gourmet Culture Festival, and various culinary skill challenges and innovation awards.

Across all 12 exhibition halls, the venue will buzz with live demonstrations, trend launches, and hands-on experiences, offering visitors an action-packed journey that blends professional knowledge, cultural immersion, and industry innovation.

International Connectivity Backed by Global Resources

As part of Informa Markets’ global exhibition network, Connexion Shenzhen 2025 leverages extensive international resources, overseas promotion channels, and professional operation systems to strengthen its global reach and industry influence.

China’s expanded 240-hour visa-free transit policy, now covering additional ports across Guangdong Province, has significantly improved access for international visitors. Participants from 55 countries can enjoy visa-free entry, further supporting overseas buyer attendance and reinforcing Shenzhen’s position as a global business gateway.

One Visit, Multiple Opportunities — Join Us This December

From December 16–18, Connexion Shenzhen 2025 invites global industry leaders, innovators, distributors, designers, and buyers to gather in Shenzhen for a world-class exhibition experience. Engage with breakthrough technologies, discover future market trends, and build strategic partnerships that shape the next era of cross-industry development in Asia.

Venue: Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center

Date: December 16–18, 2025

For more information, please visit: https://www.connexion.cn/en/elementor-6765