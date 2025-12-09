PANAMA CITY, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today announced integration with Trade4Me to provide users direct access to a range of institutional-grade automated trading strategies. This collaboration introduces advanced, risk-controlled algorithmic trading to BingX users starting from 1,000 USDC.



BingX Integrates Trade4Me to Deliver Institutional-Grade Automated Trading Strategies

Trade4Me develops automated trading systems designed to operate with precision in highly liquid digital asset markets. The company specializes in quantitative strategies that apply multi-layered risk controls, live monitoring, and high-frequency decision models to capture opportunities in BTC and ETH markets while mitigating volatility exposure. Trade4Me’s strategies detect and act on small-scale trend movements in BTC and ETH through frequent micro-profit trades.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, commented: “BingX aims to give retail traders fair access to the same caliber of tools used by institutional investors. Partnering with Trade4Me allows us to offer fully automated, professionally engineered trading strategies with a clear risk-management framework. This integration supports our goal of expanding high-quality trading solutions on BingX and enabling users to participate with confidence.”

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

