LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — COSRX, the award-winning K-beauty brand trusted worldwide for its science-backed and skin-friendly formulations, proudly served as the official skincare partner of the inaugural Korean American Leaders in Hollywood (KALH) Honors, a landmark event recognizing Korean American leadership and expanding diversity shaping today’s entertainment landscape.



COSRX Joins the Inaugural Korean American Leaders in Hollywood (KALH) Honors to Celebrate Global Creativity and Representation

Celebrating Leaders Shaping Global Entertainment

The first-ever KALH Honors marked a meaningful moment for the industry. It brought together hundreds of Korean American actors, directors, producers, and cultural leaders redefining modern storytelling. Standout honorees included Director Park Chan-wook, Actor Lee Byung Hun, and Filmmaker Maggie Kang, each recognized for their distinctive contributions across film, television, and animation, from Park Chan-wook’s international acclaim for No Other Choice, to Lee Byung Hun’s standout performance, to Maggie Kang’s record-breaking success with K-Pop Demon Hunters.

Celebrating Global Creativity and Communities, A Partnership Rooted in Purpose

COSRX’s role as official skincare partner reflects its ongoing dedication to empowering individuals and championing diversity. Rooted in Korean innovation and embraced globally, the brand supports communities that drive meaningful cultural progress.

“Community has always been at the heart of COSRX,” said a brand Representative. “Beauty resonates most deeply when it celebrates who really you are, and the KALH Honors remind us of the influence and importance of representation.”

COSRX Showcases Peptide Innovation

Recognized as a leader in next-generation K-beauty, COSRX is gaining global attention for its peptide-powered skin and haircare innovations. Once considered a premium ingredient category, peptides now anchor COSRX’s accessible, high-performance formulations engineered for visible results.

About COSRX

COSRX is a globally acclaimed K-beauty powerhouse known for its accessible, high-performance skin, body, and hair care designed with results and user experience at the forefront. With a philosophy centered on minimal yet highly effective, science-backed actives, the brand delivers formulas that give skin and hair exactly what they need—and nothing they don’t—for healthy, radiant results. COSRX has redefined modern beauty, introduced snail mucin to the global stage, pioneered next-generation peptide innovation, and created countless TikTok-viral hits.

Find COSRX best-selling products at retailers nationwide, including COSRX.com, Amazon, ULTA, Revolve, Dermstore, Nordstrom, and Target.