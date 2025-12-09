Culture Empowers Industries • Cooperation Connects the Globe– 2025 Zhejiang Service Trade (Singapore) Film and Television Exhibition Successfully Concluded

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 2025 Zhejiang Service Trade (Singapore) Film & Television Exhibition successfully concluded in Singapore on December 5, 2025. With the theme of “Service of Zhejiang, Serve the World”, the exhibition organized a delegation of 12 outstanding film and television enterprises from Zhejiang. Through featured exhibition area displays, one-on-one business negotiations, premium content promotions and other forms, in-depth connections were established with film and television institutions from more than 60 countries and regions around the world.

During the exhibition, the 12 Zhejiang participating enterprises actively communicated with global buyers and partners, conducting in-depth negotiations with over 200 representatives and securing multiple cooperation intentions, achieving remarkable results.

As the world’s largest film and television base, Zhejiang Hengdian World Studios Co., Ltd. attracted the attention of overseas film crews with its industrialized production services. Zhejiang Zhongnan Animation Co., Ltd. participated with 170,000 minutes of original animation and a global distribution network, reaching cooperation consensuses with multiple institutions. Xiaowu Bros. relied on its two major AI platforms—”Xiaowu Overseas Connect” and “Drama Rights Treasure”—to provide services covering more than 180 countries, earning high praise from overseas institutions. As a leader in stop-motion animation in China, Hangzhou Steamworks Creative Co. Ltd. successfully gained popularity with its original works and technological applications.

Parallax Films promoted high-quality films to the global market, reaching exhibition and co-distribution cooperation with multiple distribution institutions. Jiaxing Jiuzhou Culture Media Co., Ltd. built a global communication network based on the “short drama +” model, garnering widespread attention. In addition, the creative style of Zhejiang Zhongchuang Huashi Cultural Development Co., Ltd., which integrates educational concepts and cultural elements, was highly favored. Zhejiang Star Fashion Film Co., Ltd. focused on themes of “ancient village culture + rural revitalization” and innovative documentary formats, attracting industry attention. Hangzhou Huangliu Cultural Development Co., Ltd.’s innovative design works and commercial film/television production services caught the eye of Southeast Asian advertising companies and content institutions. The rural cultural theme works and online literature IP adaptation projects of Zhejiang Xiuming Film Co., Ltd. became hot topics in the industry.

Zhejiang Huamai Network Technology Co., Ltd.’s MEGAMEDIA platform aggregates resources from thousands of institutions in 50 countries and regions worldwide, securing multiple joint venture cooperation and content sharing intentions on-site. Haining Naqada Media Company Ltd. assisted in the localization of global film and television content with professional dubbing services, winning high recognition from the industry.

Participating enterprises generally acknowledged that the exhibition was professional, pragmatic and featured a strong international atmosphere, providing an excellent opportunity for enterprises to efficiently connect with global industry partners and high-quality clients. Many enterprises gained multiple new cooperative contacts and orders. Through this exhibition, enterprises successfully broke down information barriers, expanded business boundaries, and deepened international industrial collaboration.

In the future, Zhejiang will continue to be guided by policies to promote the in-depth integration of the film and television industry with digital technology and cultural tourism industry. It will optimize content supply focusing on international market demand, cultivate a more globally competitive industrial ecosystem, and continuously deepen the brand concept of “Service of Zhejiang, Serve the World” in the international film and television market, injecting lasting momentum into cultural exchanges and industrial synergy between Chinese and foreign film and television sectors.