Digital Edge rebrands Indonesian Operations as Digital Edge Indonesia

SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital Edge, one of Asia’s fastest-growing data center platforms backed by Stonepeak, has rebranded its Indonesian operations, EDGE DC, to Digital Edge Indonesia. This strategic move aligns the business more closely with the broader Digital Edge platform across Asia Pacific, while maintaining the local expertise and customer-centric approach that have driven its success.

Originally established as EDGE DC in 2018, Digital Edge Indonesia has built a strong reputation for speed, reliability, and operational excellence, serving customers across the cloud, financial services, hyperscale, enterprise, and network sectors.

The new brand identity reinforces Digital Edge Indonesia’s role as a future-ready digital infrastructure leader, fully integrated into a regional network with unified engineering, operational, and service standards.

Most recently, Digital Edge Indonesia secured USD 325 million (IDR 5.5 trillion) in financing from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BCA) to drive new digital infrastructure builds in Jakarta, refinance existing BCA facility, and complete EDGE2 – the largest operational data center in downtown Jakarta. This investment underscores Digital Edge’s commitment to Indonesia, a market the company sees as a critical hub for regional growth and one of Asia’s fastest-growing data center markets.

The corporate facility is provided to Digital Edge’s Indonesia platform, comprising the controlled subsidiaries, PT Indointernet Tbk (Indonet) and wholly owned subsidiary PT Ekagrata Data Gemilang (Digital Edge Indonesia).

“Indonesia is one of the most dynamic digital economies in Asia,” said John Freeman, CEO of Digital Edge. “Digital Edge Indonesia has consistently delivered exceptional performance in this market, and this rebrand strengthens our regional identity while reinforcing our ability to scale and maintain world-class operational standards as demand for digital infrastructure accelerates.”

“The rebrand is more than a name change – it reflects our integration into a regional platform that combines global standards with deep local expertise. Our commitment to reliability, speed, and operational excellence remains unchanged, and we are excited to accelerate growth alongside Indonesia’s digital transformation,” said Stephanus Oscar, CEO of Digital Edge Indonesia.

About Digital Edge

Headquartered in Singapore, Digital Edge is a trusted and forward-looking data center platform company, established to transform digital infrastructure in Asia. Through building and operating state-of-the-art, energy-efficient data centers rich with connectivity options, Digital Edge aims to bring new colocation and interconnect options to the Asian market, making infrastructure deployment in the region easy, efficient and economical.

Backed by leading alternative investment firm Stonepeak, Digital Edge has established itself as a market-leading pan-Asia data center platform. The company provides data center and fiber services across nine countries in Asia Pacific, with more than 1.4GW of secured IT power. Visit www.digitaledgedc.com for more information.

About Digital Edge Indonesia

Founded in 2018, Digital Edge Indonesia is part of the Digital Edge Asia-Pacific platform, delivering carrier-neutral digital infrastructure with high-performance, sustainable, and hyperscale-ready data center solutions. We combine global standards with deep local expertise to support Indonesia’s digital transformation, including the growing demand for cloud, hyperscale, and AI technologies. From Jakarta’s CBD to GIIC Bekasi, we are building an ecosystem that enables innovation at the edge while remaining an integral part of a regional network designed for the future of digital.

For more information about Digital Edge Indonesia, visit id.digitaledgedc.com