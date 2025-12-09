Employers Across APME Signal Intentional Growth as Hiring Outlook Improves to +31% for Q1 2026: Latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey

The Net Employment Outlook (NEO) for Q1 2026 in Asia Pacific and the Middle East (APME) stands at +31%.

With an NEO of +38%, the Information sector and Finance & Insurance sector leads hiring intentions, followed by Tech & IT Services (+37%), and Professional, Scientific & Technical Services (+36%).

44% of employers in the region plan to hire in Q1 2026, with company expansion being the top reason for hiring (40%).

SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hiring optimism across Asia Pacific and the Middle East (APME) is improving, with employers reporting a seasonally adjusted Net Employment Outlook (NEO) of +31% for Q1 2026—up three points from Q4 2025 and seven points higher than Q1 2025.



Q1 2026 ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey – APME Key Findings

The survey of 12,193 employers across 10 APME countries and territories, found that 44% of employers expect to expand their workforce, 13% are anticipating a decrease in headcount, and another 39% are planning to maintain current staffing levels. Meanwhile, 4% are uncertain about staffing changes in the upcoming quarter.

Apart from India (+52%) and the U.A.E. (+46%), hiring remains subdued. China’s Outlook (+24%) softened by nine points, Hong Kong (+1%) posts the region’s lowest and among the weakest globally, while Australia (+18%) and Singapore (+15%) eased by six and five points respectively.

“Hiring plans across Asia Pacific and the Middle East reflect a shift towards intentional growth. Employers are expanding strategically, prioritizing roles that enable innovation and adaptability. While India and the Middle East are driving much of the momentum, other Asia Pacific markets are taking a more measured approach as economic conditions weigh on confidence. This strategy is about building strength for the future—investing in the right skills to stay competitive in a market that continues to evolve,” said François Lançon, Regional President, Asia Pacific & Middle East, ManpowerGroup.

View the full results: www.manpowergroup.com.sg/meos-apme

