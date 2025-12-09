FXTRADING.com Appoints Amit Kaushik as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Global Growth and Brand Expansion

SYDNEY, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FXTRADING.com, a global multi-asset broker, has appointed Amit Kaushik as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), marking another milestone in the company’s international growth and leadership evolution.



Amit Kaushik, CMO, FXTRADING.com

Amit joins FXTRADING.com with over 15 years of experience across global fintech and technology brands, including senior roles at Meta and Airwallex, where he led cross-regional marketing, product storytelling and digital growth initiatives. His appointment comes at a time when FXTRADING.com is expanding its global presence and strengthening its in-house technology capabilities following the launch of its new website and integrated All-in-One Trading Portal.

As CMO, Amit will oversee FXTRADING.com’s global marketing strategy, focusing on brand expansion, digital innovation and scalable growth across key markets in APAC, MENA and Europe. He will work closely with product and technology teams to elevate the company’s positioning as a trusted, performance-driven and technology-led brokerage.

Adam Phillips, CEO of FXTRADING.com, said:

“Amit’s experience across global fintech and digital ecosystems makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team. His ability to scale brands internationally and build strong customer engagement aligns perfectly with our vision to innovate faster and strengthen our presence worldwide.”

Amit’s background spans brand marketing, growth strategy and go-to-market leadership, with a strong track record of building high-impact teams and leading global teams.

Commenting on his appointment, Amit Kaushik, CMO of FXTRADING.com, said:

“I’m excited to join FXTRADING.com at such an important stage of its growth. The company’s commitment to in-house innovation, transparency and client success aligns with my vision to build a brand that truly connects with traders worldwide. We will continue strengthening FXTRADING.com’s global identity and bring more clarity, performance and trust to the trading experience.”

About FXTRADING.com

Founded in 2014, FXTRADING.com is a globally regulated broker offering access to 500+ financial instruments, including Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities and more. With its new in-house-built website and integrated All-in-One Trading Portal, FXTRADING.com brings together WebTrader, mobile apps, social trading and funds management into one unified ecosystem. The company delivers institutional-grade liquidity, ultra-tight spreads and millisecond execution across its proprietary platforms and MetaTrader 4 & 5.

