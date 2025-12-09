Kaopiz Global Strengthens Its Position as a Leading DX & Technology Partner in APAC

SINGAPORE , Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On 21 November 2025, Kaopiz , a leading Vietnam-based technology company with strong operations in Japan and APAC, officially launched its new office at 1 Raffles Place. The new presence reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting Singapore’s mid-sized businesses and enterprises with scalable engineering talent, high-quality technology solutions, and long-term partnerships.

The inauguration event was attended by Kaopiz’s leadership, representatives from Kaopiz Global, industry partners, and local clients, marking a key milestone in the company’s regional growth.

Singapore: A Strategic Market for Scalable Engineering

Singapore’s technology sector continues to expand rapidly as businesses accelerate AI adoption, cloud modernization, and digital transformation. Yet talent shortages remain a challenge. According to the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, 78% of IT employers in Singapore report difficulty hiring skilled engineers. With more than 55,000 SMEs and a fast-growing base of digital-native companies, demand for sustainable, high-quality engineering capacity has never been greater.

By establishing its Singapore office, Kaopiz aims to help businesses bridge capability and capacity gaps through faster engagement, local consulting support, and access to scalable engineering teams across the region.

Mr. Nguyen Cong Thanh, Director of Kaopiz Global , highlighted the office’s strategic purpose: “Kaopiz Global was formed to lead the Go Global strategy of Kaopiz. The Singapore office is a critical link in our international network — a place to connect multinational clients, develop regional-scale solutions, and strengthen consulting and delivery capabilities for English-speaking markets.”

What Kaopiz Brings to Singapore

Kaopiz enters Singapore with an extensive track record and a strong portfolio of engineering services, particularly suited to mid-sized organizations and enterprises seeking dependable, scalable, and cost-efficient technology solutions.

Core Competencies

Kaopiz’s core competencies include:

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning: Computer vision, OCR, generative AI, predictive analytics, and enterprise automation.

Digital Transformation & Enterprise Systems: Workflow automation, CRM/ERP integration, microservices, and legacy system modernization.

Cloud & DevOps: Cloud migration, hybrid-cloud architecture, infrastructure optimization, and 24/365 managed services.

Software Development & Engineering Services: End-to-end web/mobile development, API ecosystems, system architecture, and multi-platform builds.

Blockchain & Emerging Technologies: Smart contracts, distributed systems, and next-generation digital innovation tools.

With 700+ engineers across Vietnam, Singapore, and Japan, Kaopiz has delivered more than 1,000 projects for 250+ enterprise clients in sectors such as finance, education, retail, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and more.

Engineering Quality and Delivery Standards

Kaopiz operates under internationally accredited frameworks, including ISO 9001, ISO 27001, AWS Advanced Consulting Partner status, and ISTQB Platinum Partner recognition. These standards ensure stable, secure, and consistent delivery across large-scale enterprise projects.

The company offers flexible engagement models — from staff augmentation and dedicated offshore teams to hybrid onsite–offshore delivery and project-based services — allowing organizations to scale efficiently while maintaining high delivery quality.

The Role of the New Singapore Office

The new office will serve as the company’s APAC headquarters for sales and consulting, acting as a strategic hub for English-speaking markets, a gateway for multinational enterprises operating across Asia, and a launchpad for delivering regional-scale digital solutions.

Its proximity to customers enables more direct engagement, stronger governance, faster onsite support, and accelerated delivery cycles through local account management.

Mr. Kai Zhien Chan, Product Manager at QuantumTX, shared his perspective during the event: “We greatly value the technical capability, dedication, and consistent quality Kaopiz has demonstrated over the years. Their decision to open a Singapore office is timely and aligns perfectly with market needs. This presence gives us — and many other enterprises — even greater confidence in long-term collaboration.”

Kaopiz’s Long-Term Commitment to Singapore

Kaopiz views Singapore as a long-term anchor in its APAC strategy and is committed to strengthening consulting capabilities, customer success, and delivery excellence in the region. As Singapore businesses accelerate AI adoption, cloud modernization, and enterprise-wide digital transformation, Kaopiz aims to serve as a strategic technology partner — working alongside clients and supporting sustainable, continuous growth.

Kaopiz also extends a clear promise to its Singapore clients: Speed in response and delivery, deep understanding of industry operations, reliable engineering quality with 24/365 support, and long-term partnership built on trust.

About Kaopiz

Founded in 2014, Kaopiz is a global technology services company specializing in AI, digital transformation, cloud engineering, blockchain, and enterprise software development. With offices in Hanoi, Da Nang, Tokyo, and Singapore, Kaopiz supports organizations worldwide through high-quality engineering talent, rigorous development standards, and long-term partnership models.