Kia PV5 Cargo Achieves Maximum Five-Star Rating in 2025 Euro NCAP Commercial Van Safety Assessment

Kia PV5 Cargo earns the top five-star rating in the 2025 Euro NCAP Commercial Van Safety assessment

Strong performance across key categories, including Occupant Protection, Safety Assist/Crash Avoidance and Post-Crash Safety

Standard ADAS technologies — including AEB, Lane Support System and Speed Assistance System — deliver high performance in demanding real-world test scenarios

Latest recognition follows a series of global accolades, including 2026 International Van of the Year (IVOTY) and 2026 Top Gear Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kia today announced that the Kia PV5 Cargo has achieved the highest possible five-star rating in the 2025 Euro NCAP Commercial Van Safety assessment, reaffirming the model’s leadership in delivering safe and practical electric mobility for commercial customers across Europe.



Euro NCAP reported that the PV5 Cargo delivered a consistently strong performance across all major evaluation areas, including occupant protection, safety assist & crash avoidance and post-crash safety.

This result positions the PV5 Cargo among Europe’s safest commercial vans and continues Kia’s track record of top-tier Euro NCAP results following the EV6 (2022), EV9 (2023), and EV3 (2025).

“The PV5 opens a new chapter in practical, electrified mobility, offering generous space and modular versatility for everyday use. Achieving the top Euro NCAP five-star rating is clear validation of its safety performance and will serve as strong momentum as Kia expands its PBV lineup across Europe.” – Sangdae Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of PBV Business Division

Advanced safety technologies as standard across Europe

Euro NCAP highlighted the strong performance of the PV5’s standard Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW), which detects pedestrians, cyclists, and other vehicles.

Demonstrated strong responsiveness in vehicle-to-vehicle scenarios, even at higher speeds

Avoided collisions in most pedestrian and cyclist test cases

Provides additional protection for pedestrians behind the vehicle

The Lane Support System (LSS) was praised for its gentle steering corrections and more assertive interventions in critical situations to prevent unintended road departure. Euro NCAP noted that overall LSS performance was “good.”

The Speed Assistance System (SAS) uses digital maps and a forward-facing camera to identify local speed limits and present clear information to the driver, enabling appropriate speed management.

A standard seatbelt reminder for both front seats further enhances safety compliance.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com