NX Singapore Expands Its Tuas Global Logistics Centre on Singapore’s Western Seafront

– Enhances Its Support Infrastructure for Companies within JS-SEZ with 9,200m2 Expansion of Warehouse Space –

TOKYO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nippon Express (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter “NX Singapore”), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., held a ceremony on Friday, November 21 to mark the completed expansion of its Tuas Global Logistics Centre located in the Tuas area on Singapore’s western coast.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Warehouse exterior: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1zvIY_gI2PMhtEuzSzycyoOxQ9TbpdaYL/view?usp=drive_link

Singapore is currently pursuing the Tuas Mega Port Project, aimed at consolidating existing port functions and developing a next-generation port with world-class container handling capacity by 2040. The expanded Tuas Global Logistics Centre is conveniently located near the new Tuas Port and offers excellent access to expressways. It is also situated near the border with the southern Malaysian state of Johor, where development has been advanced by the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) newly established between Singapore and Malaysia. This places the Centre squarely at the forefront of transformation, and NX Singapore has expanded its warehouse area by approximately 9,200m2 to meet anticipated demand growth.

The expansion features a flexible layout able to cope with fluctuations in demand and offers temperature-controlled spaces suitable for the medical/healthcare, precision equipment and consumer goods industries among others. As one of NX Singapore’s green logistics initiatives, solar panels have been newly installed on the existing building to reduce the facility’s environmental impact.

Approximately 100 people attended the completion ceremony, including Japanese Ambassador to Singapore Hiroshi Ishikawa, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) Chairman Png Cheong Boon and other distinguished guests as well as NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Chairman Mitsuru Saito, South Asia & Oceania Regional General Manager Katsuhito Kobayashi and other relevant executives and stakeholders from the NX Group.

Scene from the ceremony: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Yhv7k5dnsEW1HxOhPJ25voa0Dh0vLl7F/view?usp=drive_link

The NX Group remains committed to building high-quality, global logistics platforms to support its customers’ businesses from a logistics perspective.

Profile of warehouse:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nU0Kqvm6Kx7JEfLnggRkrzoKMRDCNYUC/view?usp=sharing

About the NX Group:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group’s official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/