PhyxUp Health Leads Innovation in US Rehabilitation Market with AI-Powered Remote Therapeutic Monitoring(RTM), Launches $1M Seed Funding Round

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PhyxUp Health, an AI-driven Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) platform founded by a former physical therapist and Harvard graduate, is transforming how rehabilitation clinics operate throughout the United States. Built as a next-generation patient management and engagement solution, PhyxUp enables clinics to remotely monitor patient progress, increase therapy adherence, and streamline communication beyond the clinic walls. The platform incorporates automated documentation and integrated RTM billing, ensuring clean reimbursement workflows that help outpatient practices boost both patient outcomes and revenue while avoiding additional administrative burden.



AI-Powered Remote Therapeutic Monitoring(RTM)

Overcoming Structural Limitations in the Rehabilitation Market

Rehabilitation clinics, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy providers, face heavy administrative burdens that reduce the amount of time clinicians can dedicate to direct patient care. PhyxUp Health addresses this challenge through a unified workflow that enables clinics to remotely monitor and communicate with patients between visits while automating tasks such as billing, documentation, eligibility verification, and onboarding. By enhancing patient engagement and outcome tracking, PhyxUp equips therapists with real-time insights that support more informed clinical decisions between visits. The platform’s AI-driven analytics also help identify risk factors, assess adherence, and guide patients toward more efficient recovery pathways.

Technological Innovation in AI-Powered RTM

PhyxUp Health delivers an end-to-end B2B SaaS platform that enables physical therapy practices to provide continuous, between-visit patient care while unlocking new reimbursement through RTM:

AI-Driven Patient Monitoring: Automatically analyzes symptoms and exercise activity to catch issues early and alert providers when patients need attention.

Automated Documentation & Billing: Automatically generates all RTM documentation and completes the full billing process for the clinic, minimizing administrative work.

Fully Managed RTM Service: Licensed remote physical therapists handle patient monitoring and follow-ups for the clinic, delivering a hands-off RTM service.

Growing Adoption Across the United States

PhyxUp Health is experiencing rapid adoption as more clinics transition to digital-first and data-enabled patient care models. The platform is now utilized by independent private practices, multi-location clinic networks, and hospital-affiliated outpatient departments. Adoption by a Harvard Medical School-affiliated provider, along with collaboration with the Marcus Institute for Aging Research, validates PhyxUp Health’s clinical credibility and reinforces its trusted role within the evolving digital rehabilitation ecosystem.

Future Growth Strategy

Following its pre-seed investment in 2024, PhyxUp Health is preparing for a $1M seed raise to support the next stage of its U.S. growth. Over the coming year, the company plans to expand its RTM operations nationwide, enhance its partnerships with practice management systems, and build more advanced AI tools that help clinics anticipate patient outcomes and identify potential issues earlier. As more rehabilitation providers adopt technology to improve continuity of care, PhyxUp Health is emerging as an important infrastructure partner in the digital rehab market.

About PhyxUp Health

PhyxUp Health, founded by CEO Sangwon Lim, a former physical therapist and Harvard graduate, has emerged as one of the leading AI-powered Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) platforms in the U.S. The company supports physical therapy clinics and hospitals – including a Harvard Medical School affiliate – by providing a fully automated, end-to-end RTM service that includes patient monitoring, follow-ups, and billing. PhyxUp Health is currently raising a $1M seed round to accelerate product development and nationwide expansion.

For more information, visit https://phyxuphealth.com/