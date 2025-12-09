Planet Green Holdings Corp. Receives NYSE Deficiency Notification Regarding Shareholders’ Equity

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Planet Green Holdings Corp. (“Planet Green”, the “Company”) (NYSE American: PLAG) announced that on December 8, 2025, Planet Green Holdings Corp. (the “Company”) received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that it is below the continued listing criteria under Sections 1003(a)(i), (ii), and (iii) o of the NYSE’s listing standards set forth in Part 10 of the NYSE American Company Guide (“Company Guide”), because the Company reported stockholders’ deficit of ($573,528) at September 30, 2025, and has had losses in its five most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2024. The Company is also not currently eligible for any exemption in Section 1003(a) of the Company Guide from the stockholders’ equity requirements.

In connection with its non-compliance with Sections 1003(a)(i), (ii), and (iii) of the Company Guide, the Company must submit a plan by January 7, 2026, advising of actions it has taken or will take to regain compliance with the continued listing standards by June 8, 2027. During the eighteen-month cure period, the Company’s common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE, subject to the Company’s continued compliance with the NYSE’s other applicable listing rules.

About Planet Green Holdings Corp.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (“Planet Green”), headquartered in Flushing, New York, is a Nevada holding company with business operations conducted through its subsidiaries in mainland China and Canada. Planet Green operates a diversified portfolio of businesses, including consumer products, chemical products, and online advertising.

