Seven Zonta Clubs in Hong Kong unite to promote “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” campaign and to support the Po Leung Kuk’s mobile art exhibition “Violence? Love!!: A Voyage of Discovery”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), violence against women and girls remains the most widespread and pervasive human rights violation globally, affecting an estimated one in three women—a figure that has remained largely unchanged over the past decade. This violence knows no national or cultural barriers; it occurs at home, in the workplace, and in public spaces, impacting millions of women and girls in both peacetime and conflict. The COVID-19 pandemic intensified violence against women, with a 2022 study revealing that nearly 40% of women in Hong Kong have experienced sexual abuse. The WHO estimates the actual figures are likely higher.

Zonta International has long been unwavering in its advocacy to end violence against women. Since launching the “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” campaign in 2012, it has held its annual “16 Days of Activism” between November and December, uniting Zonta Clubs worldwide in impactful advocacy actions to combat violence against women and girls. As members of Zonta International, Zonta Clubs in Hong Kong have responded actively to this call.

Recently (8 December), seven Zonta Clubs in Hong Kong — Zonta Club of Hong Kong, Zonta Club of Kowloon, Zonta Club of Hong Kong East, Zonta Club of The New Territories, Zonta Club of Victoria Hong Kong, Zonta Club of Hong Kong II, and Zonta Club of The New Territories II— joined forces to support the Po Leung Kuk’s mobile art exhibition “Violence? Love!!: A Voyage of Discovery”, which aims to educate the community about domestic violence and related family crisis support services. This event is a key part of this year’s “16 Days of Activism” under the “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” campaign.

The launch of the mobile art exhibition was witnessed by Zonta International District 17 Governor Mrs Winnie Wong, Zonta International District 17 Area 2 Director Ms Thelma Tong, presidents of the seven Zonta Clubs in Hong Kong, and the Chairman of Po Leung Kuk Ms Amanda Ho, JP.

Zonta International District 17 Governor Mrs Winnie Wong said: “Today, Zonta International and the seven Zonta Clubs in Hong Kong are delighted to support the Po Leung Kuk’s ‘Violence? Love!!: A Voyage of Discovery’ mobile art exhibition, which aims to raise public awareness about domestic violence. Zonta is committed to advancing the status of women through service and advocacy. The annual ‘Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women’ campaign and its ’16 Days of Activism’, which begins on the United Nation’s (UN) International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on 25 November and concludes on the UN’s International Human Rights Day on 10 December, are aligned with the UN’s call to mobilise all sectors of society in support of gender equality and women’s rights.”

Chairman of Po Leung Kuk Ms Amanda Ho, JP, explained that through the voices and stories of victims of domestic abuse, the exhibition highlights that domestic violence often lies hidden within everyday life. The courage and transformation of every survivor deserves to be heard and supported by everyone. Through the exhibition, which also highlights the Po Leung Kuk’s support services, the Po Leung Kuk not only walks alongside affected families but also aims to show how to build healthier and happier families.

The “Violence? Love!!: A Voyage of Discovery” mobile art exhibition vehicle will tour Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories from 8 to 14 December, including stops in Causeway Bay, Wan Chai, Mong Kok, Wong Tai Sin, Tai Wai and Tsuen Wan. Entry is free of charge.

The exhibition features interactive experience zones, allowing visitors to understand the reality of domestic violence and the possibility of transforming “violence” into “love”. This includes “The True Stories of Seven Weapons”, which through activities and personal stories inspires visitors to build positive family relationships.

About Zonta Clubs in Hong Kong

All Zonta Clubs in Hong Kong are non-profit organisations under Zonta International (www.zonta.org), founded in the USA in 1919. Zonta International is a global service organisation of professionals and executives working together to advance the status of women through community service and advocacy. Zonta International members are spread across more than 65 countries and regions worldwide, working at international, national and local levels to achieve the organisation’s vision: committed to building women’s rights, enabling every woman to fully realise her potential, and creating a better world for women. Currently, there are eight Zonta Clubs in Hong Kong: Zonta Club of Hong Kong, Zonta Club of Kowloon, Zonta Club of Hong Kong East, Zonta Club of The New Territories, Zonta Club of Victoria Hong Kong, Zonta Club of Hong Kong II, Zonta Club of The New Territories II, and Zonta Club of Kowloon II.



Zonta International District 17 Governor Mrs Winnie Wong (7th right), Zonta International District 17 Area 2 Director Ms Thelma Tong (6th right), Chairman of Po Leung Kuk Ms Amanda Ho, JP (7th left), Acting President of Zonta Club of Hong Kong Ms Kathleen Yip, JP (4th left), President of Zonta Club of Kowloon Ms Cecilia Yao (3rd right), President of Zonta Club of Hong Kong East Mrs Angela Keung (3rd left), President of Zonta Club of The New Territories Ms Irene Chan (2nd right), President of Zonta Club of Victoria Hong Kong Ms Helen Wong (2nd left), President of Zonta Club of Hong Kong II Ms Angela Wong (1st right), President of Zonta Club of The New Territories II Ms Fiona Kwong (1st left) and other guests attended the launch of the Po Leung Kuk’s “Violence? Love!!: A Voyage of Discovery” mobile art exhibition. This event is a key part of this year “16 Days of Activism” under Zonta International’s “Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women” campaign.



Zonta International District 17 Governor Mrs Winnie Wong (11th left), Zonta International District 17 Area 2 Director Ms Thelma Tong (12th right), along with presidents of seven Zonta Clubs in Hong Kong and other members in front of the Po Leung Kuk “Violence? Love!!: A Voyage of Discovery” mobile art exhibition vehicle.

“Violence? Love!!: A Voyage of Discovery” Mobile Art Exhibition Tour Details

Dates: 8 to 14 December 2025

Schedule/Venue:

Date Time Venue 8 Dec (Mon) 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Po Leung Kuk, 66 Leighton Rd, Causeway Bay, HK 9 Dec (Tue) 11:30 AM – 7:00 PM Paterson Street, Causeway Bay, HK 10 Dec (Wed) 11:30 AM – 5:00 PM Wan Chai Computer Centre, Wan Chai, HK 11 Dec (Thu) 11:30 AM – 7:00 PM Langham Place, Mong Kok, Kowloon 12 Dec (Fri) 11:30 AM – 7:00 PM Ching Tak Street, Wong Tai Sin, Kowloon 13 Dec (Sat) 11:30 AM – 7:00 PM Tsuen Nam Road, Tai Wai, The New Territories 14 Dec (Sun) 11:30 AM – 7:00 PM Chung On Street (near KOLOUR), Tsuen Wan, The New Territories

Organiser: Po Leung Kuk

Supporting Organisations:

Seven Zonta Clubs in Hong Kong, including: Zonta Club of Hong Kong, Zonta Club of Kowloon, Zonta Club of Hong Kong East, Zonta Club of The New Territories, Zonta Club of Victoria Hong Kong, Zonta Club of Hong Kong II, and Zonta Club of The New Territories II.

For media enquiry: ZontaVicHK@gmail.com