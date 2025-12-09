ST Engineering iDirect CTO Sridhar Kuppanna Named CTO of the Year by The Fast Mode

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, today announced that its Chief Technology Officer, Sridhar Kuppanna, has been named CTO of the Year (Solution Provider, Global) in the Leadership Excellence category at The Fast Mode Awards 2025. The award recognizes Kuppanna’s visionary leadership in advancing satellite technology and its integration into the global telecommunications ecosystem.



Sridhar Kuppanna, Chief Technology Officer, ST Engineering iDirect

The inaugural awards program from The Fast Mode, a leading industry media, research and analysis platform, celebrates the organizations and leaders driving innovation in connectivity and digital transformation. The Leadership Excellence category honors executives whose work has significantly shaped the telecom industry through strategic vision, measurable achievements, and forward-looking impact.

Under Kuppanna’s leadership, ST Engineering iDirect has pioneered breakthroughs in cloud-native satellite ground systems, AI-driven network automation and 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN). His strategic direction has been instrumental in unifying satellite and terrestrial networks, highlighted by the industry’s first demonstration of interoperability between a cloud-native ground system and a 5G Core. This work is paving the way for a standardized 5G-6G future where satellite connectivity is seamless.

“I am deeply honored to receive this prestigious award from The Fast Mode,” said Sridhar Kuppanna. “This recognition is a testament to the incredible talent and dedication of the entire ST Engineering iDirect team. Our focus is on building an open, standardized, and interoperable future where satellite and terrestrial networks converge. By harnessing the power of cloud, 5G, and AI, we are committed to delivering autonomous, intelligent networks that redefine the possibilities of global connectivity.”

As announced by The Fast Mode on December 1, 2025, winners will be honored at the LiveX Kuala Lumpur 2026 summit on February 6, 2026. The event will bring together industry leaders to explore the technologies and strategies shaping AI-first telecommunications.