The Frost & Sullivan Institute Honors Global Organizations Advancing Sustainable Progress with the 2025 Visionary Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Frost & Sullivan Institute is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2025 Visionary Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. This honor celebrates organizations that are redefining industry standards through mission-driven innovation, resilient growth strategies, and a steadfast commitment to addressing global priorities.
“These organizations exemplify a set of industry leaders who recognize that sustainable progress and competitive success are fundamentally interconnected. Their commitment to advancing solutions that benefit both the marketplace and society sets out a new benchmark for excellence. By operationalizing responsibility at scale, they are creating a path that other companies can confidently follow,” said Prerna Mohan, Director of the Frost & Sullivan Institute.
The evaluation is done in a comprehensive eight-step assessment developed in collaboration with Frost & Sullivan. The process begins by identifying organizations with demonstrated long-term growth, followed by an exhaustive 360-degree research review that examines performance across markets, technologies, and stakeholder ecosystems. Companies then move through a thorough quality review and strategic dialogue with senior Frost & Sullivan leaders before award determinations are finalized
This year’s program further strengthens the Institute’s mission to highlight organizations making verifiable contributions to global well-being. Each recipient was evaluated using Frost & Sullivan’s proprietary criteria, which measure innovation capability, operational resilience, and societal impact within the context of sustainable global development.
2025 Visionary Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition Awardees include:
- Almac Group
- Behrens Projektmanagement GmbH
- Evolent Health LLC
- ICU Medical, Inc.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
- Lantheus Holdings, Inc.
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- QuidelOrtho Corporation
- Veeva Systems Inc.
- WS Audiology A/S
- Alphabet Inc.
- ANSYS, Inc.
- Hitachi Digital LLC
- Hitachi Vantara LLC
- Palantir Technologies Inc.
- ASML Holding N.V.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)
- Applied Materials, Inc.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (TSMC)
- InfuSystem Holdings, Inc.
- ifm electronic gmbh
- Lattice Semiconductor Corporation
- Bolt Technology OÜ
- GreenMobility A/S
- Li Auto Inc.
- NIO Inc.
- Reliance Industries Limited
- Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong Co., Ltd.
About Frost & Sullivan Institute
The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to leveraging business innovation to address the world’s most pressing challenges. Founded on the belief that industry can and must be part of the solution, FSI identifies strategic imperatives for transformation and promotes initiatives that accelerate progress toward a more resilient, sustainable future. Learn more at frostandsullivaninstitute.org.
About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.
Media Contact:
Bivechana Gautam
Email: Bivechana.gautam@frost.com
Related Links
www.frost.com
www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org