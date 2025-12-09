WEPACK 2026 Set for Shenzhen with Eight Concurrent Shows and 120,000 sqm Exhibition Space

SHANGHAI, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The global packaging industry’s flagship event, WEPACK World Expo of Packaging Industry 2026, will take place in April 15-17, 2026 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao’an). As the premier platform for the paper packaging industry chain, WEPACK 2026 will cover an exhibition area of 120,000 square meters, bring together 1,500+ quality exhibitors, welcome over 100,000 professional visitors, and host more than 30 high-level forums, fully highlighting the strategic value of paper packaging across the industry chain.

Eight Concurrent Shows, InnoLabel Debuts

WEPACK 2026 will once again feature eight concurrent exhibitions, providing a comprehensive view of the global packaging ecosystem. The shows will cover core segments including paper, corrugated, folding cartons, digital printing, food packaging, and labeling. Notably, the newly launched InnoLabel Expo will make its debut, bringing fresh momentum to cross-industry integration between the labeling sector and paper packaging. Innovative label technologies combined with paper packaging—particularly in functionality, security, and sustainability—are expected to become new growth drivers for the industry.

WEPACK × Green Industry (Carbon Neutrality) Service Special Demonstration Zone

Driven by the global “dual carbon” goals and the rising ESG momentum, the packaging industry is undergoing a transformative shift from traditional manufacturing to green, low-carbon, and intelligent production. As the world’s leading integrated packaging industry platform with strong resource integration capabilities, WEPACK proudly launches the “Green Industry (Carbon Neutrality) Service Special Demonstration Zone,” bringing together policymakers, financial institutions, technology innovators, and brand owners to build a systematic platform for showcasing and implementing sustainable packaging solutions.

Co-initiated by RX and the Green Industry Development Center of the Shanghai Services Federation, the Special Zone focuses on “display + matchmaking + services + conversion” to establish a globally exemplary benchmark for green manufacturing and industrial collaboration. It aims to empower Chinese packaging enterprises to gain an ESG competitive advantage and achieve leap-forward progress in sustainable development.

Knowledge Exchange: 30+ High-Level Forums

Alongside the exhibition, WEPACK 2026 will host 30+ conferences and forums addressing topics such as global pulp and paper market trends, sustainable development, digitalization and smart manufacturing, and the future of labels. Industry leaders—including brand owners, packaging manufacturers, equipment suppliers, and policy experts—will gather to share insights and best practices, offering forward-looking perspectives for decision-makers across the value chain.

As the global barometer of the paper packaging industry, WEPACK 2026 will bring together world-class resources and innovations, creating a premier platform for trade, dialogue, and collaboration. In April 15-17, 2026, the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center will become the meeting point for the global packaging community—an unmissable occasion to witness the new future of the paper packaging value chain.