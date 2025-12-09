ZuttoNyan Relaunches: Science-Driven, Companionship-Led — Redefining a New Standard for Pet Living

TOKYO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In Japan’s rapidly growing 2025 pet supplies market, the hybrid cat litter brand ZuttoNyan has earned wide recognition for its warm yet steadfast philosophy since its debut. Today, the brand speaks again—offering deeper product insights and a broader vision to reaffirm its long-term promise as a “lifelong companion for pets.”

Safety First: A Brand Built on Trust

From the beginning, ZuttoNyan has treated safety as its top priority. The entire cat litter line has undergone strict non-toxicity testing.

In one study, 20 mice consumed only the cat litter for 14 days; all remained healthy with steady weight gain. This demonstrates that even if cats accidentally ingest small amounts of litter, it poses no health risk. This “verifiable peace of mind” is the reassurance ZuttoNyan aims to bring to every pet family.

Beyond Litter: Expanding Toward Full-Lifecycle Care

While hybrid cat litter answers clear consumer pain points, ZuttoNyan’s next mission is to extend its core concept—companionship—through every stage of a pet’s life.

According to the brand’s R&D lead, ZuttoNyan is developing a smart litter box equipped with behavior sensing and early-warning health alerts. By analyzing data, the system helps owners identify abnormalities sooner, making technology a frontline guardian of pet well-being.

The brand is also advancing eco-friendly innovation. Biodegradable bamboo-fiber litter and sustainable packaging reflect its belief in “sustainable companionship”—caring for pets while protecting the planet.

Future Vision: Becoming a Lifelong Partner

From one product to a full ecosystem, ZuttoNyan is shaping a unique position in the pet industry through solid product performance and a warm emotional narrative. Over the next three to five years, it plans to expand into pet nutrition, behavioral health, and senior care—moving closer to its vision of becoming “a lifelong companion for pets.”

As the brand expresses: “A pet’s life may span only a dozen years, but our companionship can last their entire lifetime.”

Through continuous action, ZuttoNyan shows that companionship is the most enduring language a brand can speak.