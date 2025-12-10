Agricultural corporation Joeunsul Co Ltd Accelerates Global Expansion with Award-Winning “Cheonbihyang” Traditional Liquor

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Agricultural corporation Joeunsul Co Ltd is ramping up its domestic and international market presence by leveraging Cheonbihyang—winner of the Republic of Korea Presidential Award—and its in-house “Eojjapi” product series. The company was officially recognized for its craftsmanship, ingredient quality, and brand competitiveness after receiving the prestigious Presidential Award in 2025, and has since secured multiple partnerships and discussions with global distributors and international trade fairs.

Cheonbihyang, the company’s flagship product, is a premium traditional liquor crafted through refined fermentation techniques and locally sourced ingredients. Its rich aroma and smooth finish have earned strong praise from overseas buyers. In Japan and Southeast Asia, the liquor is being positioned as part of a “premium K-alcohol lineup,” drawing interest from renowned hotels and restaurant chefs.

Targeting younger consumers, the Eojjapi series has gained quick traction across online retail channels, thanks to its trendy design and clean, easy-drinking profile. The brand recently expanded its presence into convenience stores and major retail chains in Korea.

Earlier this year, Joeunsul participated in the Singapore Food Expo and Tokyo Sake Week, engaging in partnership discussions with local distributors and category managers. The company has also received inquiries from Korean supermarkets on the U.S. West Coast as well as premium Asian liquor boutiques abroad. Moving forward, Joeunsul plans to expand the global distribution network of its premium Cheonbihyang line while strengthening online marketing initiatives targeting MZ consumers for the Eojjapi series.

A company spokesperson said, “Winning the Presidential Award has officially validated our technical capabilities and product quality, and we believe it is time to redefine the standard for Korean traditional liquor. We aim to present products that preserve the depth of tradition while adapting to global tastes, creating a new growth trajectory for K-alcohol worldwide.”