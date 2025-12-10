Asia-Potash Completes Third Production Line, Advancing Laos Toward 3-Million-Ton Capacity

Asia-Potash has achieved a significant milestone in expanding Laos’ potash fertilizer production capacity with the successful completion of continuous material-feeding tests for its third 1-million-ton production project.

The company’s Laos-based facility successfully transported the first batch of 60 percent potash fertilizer through its conveyor line, confirming the full operational status of the main conveying system in the Khammouane’s Dongbun Noi mining area. This achievement completes the trial run of Asia-Potash’s third 1-million-ton continuous production line.

The milestone was announced during a public relations and investment promotion conference for the Asia-Potash Industrial Park held in China’s Shenzhen on 6 December.

The event drew virtual attendance from senior Lao government officials, including Minister of Industry and Commerce Malaithong Kommasith, Khammouane Province Party Secretary and Governor Vansay Phongsavanh, and Central Committee Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union Thongly Sisoulith.

The successful trial operation marks Asia-Potash’s official entry into the 3-million-ton production era. The Dongbun Noi mining area now serves as a cornerstone for scaling the company’s production capacity to industrial levels. The commissioning of the main conveying system establishes a critical pathway for efficient and sustainable resource development while steadily enhancing production capabilities.

Asia-Potash plans to continue expanding production through ongoing technological upgrades, improvements in machinery efficiency, and strengthening of integrated supply chain operations. These initiatives support the company’s medium-term goal of achieving 5-million-ton production capacity, positioning the operation for stable and sustainable growth.

This milestone also underscores a new stage for Laos’ potash fertilizer industry, significantly strengthening its influence in the regional market. The progress is poised to become a driving force in the development of a more resilient, flexible, and sustainable national economy.