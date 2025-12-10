Berlin Heals Welcomes Rob ten Hoedt as New Chairman of the Board

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Berlin Heals Holding AG (Zug, Switzerland) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob ten Hoedt as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome someone of Rob ten Hoedt’s caliber to the Board,” said Marko Bagaric, Co-founder and Member of the Board of Directors. “His global impact on healthcare systems and deep expertise in medical technology will positively affect our progress and give us even more momentum for the exciting year ahead.”

Rob ten Hoedt brings more than three decades of global leadership in the medical technology and healthcare sectors, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and President, Global Regions, at Medtronic. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Medtronic SQDM, Vitatron, and Urologix. Rob holds a degree in Commercial Economy from the H.E.A.O. in the Netherlands and a Master’s in Marketing from NIMA Business School. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Medmix and Onward Medical and is a member of the board of Fagron International.

“I am very excited to join the Board of Directors at Berlin Heals Holding AG and to contribute to its revolutionary new therapy in Heart Failure. Together, we will strive to bring the life-changing benefits of the C-MIC device to patients worldwide. A thrilling time lies ahead, and it is an honor to be part of it,” said Mr. ten Hoedt.

“We are delighted to welcome Rob ten Hoedt as our new Chairman of the Board of Directors as we enter a pivotal year for Berlin Heals,” said John Brumfield, Chief Executive Officer of Berlin Heals Holding AG. “His knowledge, leadership experience, and genuine passion for innovation will play an instrumental role in shaping our strategy and driving further growth.”

About CMIC Therapy

Cardiac Microcurrent (C-MIC) Therapy is delivered via a fully implantable medical device that consists of two electrodes connected to an implantable generator that provides constant direct microcurrent across the diseased heart. This constant DC current reduces inflammation and reverse remodels the heart that has been shown in previous studies to improve cardiac function and reduce symptoms. The first generation required a minimally invasive surgical procedure where a cardiothoracic surgeon placed an electrode on the outside of the heart. The new Less Invasive approach can be implanted in a cardiac catheterization lab through a conscious sedation out-patient procedure by a Cardiologist.

About Heart Failure

Heart Failure is a condition where the heart is weakened and cannot meet the body’s demand for blood flow. Symptoms include shortness of breath, fatigue and palpitations limiting ability to perform daily activities. The progressive disease leads to high frequency of hospital admissions, poor clinical outcomes and high cost of care. Heart Failure is a Global Pandemic that affects over 64 Million people around the world. In the western world, 1 in 4 people will develop the disease in their lifetime. The Global cost of Heart Failure care is rising dramatically to an estimated $858Billion annually by 2050. The disease is a leading cause of death with worse mortality than cancer. There is currently no commercially available cure.

About Berlin Heals Holding AG

Berlin Heals Holding is developing a novel treatment to reverse remodel and recover from Heart Failure. After a successful First-In-Human study in 2019 followed by sustaining long-term results and a successful Randomized Controlled Trial completed in 2024, the company has been developing a new approach to implant the device less invasively in an outpatient cardiac cath lab procedure. The company is based in Zug, Switzerland with subsidiaries in Germany and the United States.