Cathay Petroleum Strengthens Global Expansion and Reaffirms Commitment to ESG Excellence

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cathay Petroleum today announced their commitment and dedication to continuously upholding their ethical standards across their business activities and to be a better citizen of tomorrow. With regular assessments of their ESG outlook, the dedicated team at Cathay Petroleum is able to determine activities that can effectively improve livelihoods for those in need around the world.

By ensuring involvement with community-based and non-governmental organisations, Cathay Petroleum plays a part in the socio-economic progress of communities in need by working with children and youth to make valuable contributions to their well-being. Their partnerships with charitable organisations like HCSA Dayspring involved creating opportunities for social support of children and families in need in Singapore. They also supply humanitarian aid through donations to emergencies that occur worldwide, or in regions experiencing political and socio-economic strife. In global crises like COVID-19, Cathay Petroleum had responded by distributing N95 face masks and PPE materials to countries in the Middle East and Africa.

Cathay Petroleum is also able to act on ways to reduce their carbon footprint by understanding their impact on environmental risks. One example is that all chartered vessels in their resource management undergo a stringent vetting procedure to ensure environmental pollution is prevented. They also encourage employees to actively participate in environmentally-conscious behaviours and activities such as beach clean-ups and biodiversity projects to encourage them to develop a personal responsibility towards sustaining their physical environment.

For more information, visit: https://www.cathaypetroleum.com/