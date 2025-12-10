Cyberpunk 2077 Chromes Up: VITURE x CD PROJEKT RED Unleash the First-Ever Official Limited Edition XR Glasses

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — VITURE , the leader in everyday XR wearables, today announced its first-ever collaboration with CD PROJEKT RED (CDPR), creators of Cyberpunk 2077. To celebrate the game’s fifth anniversary, the two companies have co-designed the VITURE × Cyberpunk 2077 5th Anniversary Collector’s Edition, a limited-run release that brings the aesthetic of Night City to life through next-generation XR technology.



Limited to 10,000 serialized units worldwide, the exclusive XR glasses celebrate five years of Night City with cutting-edge immersion, luminous design, and next-level portability.

The collaboration merges VITURE’s industry-leading XR hardware with CD PROJEKT RED’s signature visual identity, where translucent shells hint at circuitry beneath, edges glow like back-alley signage, and every design choice feels ripped straight from the underbelly of a future megacity. The result is a device that looks less like consumer tech and more like gear you’d pull from a ripperdoc’s case.

“Cyberpunk 2077 has always pushed the boundary between reality and the digital, a truly genre-defining game.” said David Jiang, Founder and CEO of VITURE. “Working with CD PROJEKT RED to bring Night City’s aesthetic into wearable form has been a dream. This isn’t just merchandise, it’s an interface. A portal to anywhere.”

A Fusion of Technology and Culture

This marks CD PROJEKT RED’s first partnership with an XR brand, merging the artistry of one of gaming’s most iconic worlds with VITURE’s award-winning XR engineering.

The Collector’s Edition is limited to 10,000 serialized units (CP0000 – CP9999) worldwide, with one unit numbered #2077 in tribute to the title that inspired it. Each pair features a semi-translucent, neon-infused design created by CD PROJEKT RED’s own art team, echoing the luminous streets of Night City, a collector’s-grade reimagining of Kiroshi optics.

Next-Gen Visuals, Built for Gamers

Modeled after the premium VITURE Luma Pro and powered by the same stunning visuals as VITURE Luma Ultra, the Cyber Edition features SONY’s latest MicroOLED panel combined with VITURE’s proprietary optical technology. The result: a 152-inch virtual display, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,500 nits of brightness—delivering ultra-crisp, ultra-vibrant visuals anywhere you go.

Engineered for seamless compatibility across all major handhelds, it works perfectly with Steam Deck, MSI Claw 8 AI+, ASUS ROG Ally, Legion Go, and more.

The Luma Cyber limited-edition also brings first-ever immersive support for Switch 2 when paired with the VITURE Pro Mobile Dock , giving players full-screen MicroOLED gameplay and multiplayer anywhere, no TV or monitor needed. And yes, it’s absolutely perfect for diving into Cyberpunk 2077 on the go.

With its lightweight form factor (~79 g) and built-in –4.0 D myopia adjustment, the glasses deliver both comfort and precision, whether you’re exploring Night City with Johnny Silverhand or streaming your favorite titles.

From Braindance Fantasy to Real-World XR

In Cyberpunk 2077, Braindance captures the sensation of stepping inside a moment, seeing, feeling, and experiencing scenes with impossible clarity. With the VITURE × Cyberpunk 2077 5th Anniversary Collector’s Edition, that idea becomes tangible through VITURE’s Immersive 3D Mode , a proprietary technology that adds depth and spatial realism to any 2D content in real time.

Powered by advanced AI and VITURE’s custom 3D algorithms, Immersive 3D analyzes every frame and reconstructs natural-looking depth, creating a layered, atmospheric 3D effect without sacrificing responsiveness or visual fidelity. For Cyberpunk 2077 players, it means Night City’s neon-drenched streets feel even more dimensional, textured, and alive, especially on handhelds.

Immersive 3D supports movies, games, cloud services, and apps across Windows, Android, iOS, and Mac, with customizable depth levels and dedicated modes for gaming or cinematic viewing. Running on a high-end gaming laptop, it transforms everyday content into an experience that feels closer to Braindance than anything any wearable has ever achieved.

A Collector’s Piece Worth Wearing

Limited to just 10,000 serialized units, each pair is crafted in collaboration with CD PROJEKT RED’s own art team—translucent, angular, and unmistakably born from Night City. Every VITURE × Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition comes in premium co-branded packaging, complete with a unique serial number and a certificate of authenticity worthy of any true Cyberpunk fan.

Priced at $549 USD, the collection drops on December 10, 2025, exclusively at VITURE.com and select global retail partners.

A wearable collectible. A display masterpiece. A slice of Night City—made real.

About VITURE

VITURE is a global pioneer in the XR industry, redefining immersive experiences and next-gen digital consumption through cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and user-centric innovations. According to IDC, VITURE has captured more than 50% market share in the U.S. extended reality glasses category since Q4 2024, establishing itself as a benchmark company in this field.

About CD PROJEKT RED

CD PROJEKT RED is a video game development studio founded in 2002. Its flagship titles include the futuristic role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 and its spy thriller expansion Phantom Liberty, alongside The Witcher series of games including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and its two expansions. CD PROJEKT RED also created the award-winning Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, set in the same universe as the game. Together with GOG, a game store offering hand-picked titles for PC and Mac, CD PROJEKT RED is part of the CD PROJEKT Group. CD PROJEKT S.A. is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLOPTTC00011).

