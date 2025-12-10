DAR GLOBAL AWARDS ENABLING WORKS CONTRACT FOR TRUMP INTERNATIONAL HOTEL & TOWER, DUBAI TO EDRAFOR EMIRATES LLC

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, has awarded the enabling works contract for the Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai to Edrafor Emirates LLC, marking a key milestone in advancing construction of this landmark development on Sheikh Zayed Road at the entrance of Downtown Dubai.



Introduced in April this year, Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai is set to become a new global icon, bringing together world-class hospitality, luxury residential living, and The Trump – an exclusive members-only private club designed for a select community of discerning global residents. The 80-floor tower will stand 350 metres high and feature Dubai’s highest outdoor pool, two ultra-rare penthouses inspired by New York’s Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, and sweeping panoramic views of Burj Khalifa.

Edrafor Emirates LLC will undertake the enabling and foundational works required to prepare the site for full construction. The scope includes ground engineering, deep enabling systems and logistical mobilization to ensure the premium standards required for a development of such scale and luxury.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: “Dubai continues to attract global investors seeking exclusivity, architectural distinction and world-class hospitality, and Trump International Hotel & Tower embodies these qualities. The transition into site execution is an important step, reinforcing our commitment to delivering a landmark development that will stand among the most prestigious addresses in the region.”

General Manager of Edrafor, Pierre Fayad, commented: “We are proud to be appointed to deliver the enabling works for this remarkable project. Trump International Hotel & Tower, Dubai stands among the most ambitious developments in the city, and we are committed to executing the foundational works to the highest international standards. With our technical expertise and longstanding track record on complex regional developments, Edrafor Emirates will ensure a precise and timely start to the construction journey, setting a solid benchmark for the works that follow.”

As Edrafor Emirates begins full mobilization on site, Dar Global will continue to advance construction activities and release project updates in line with key milestones. The tower is designed to elevate Dubai’s luxury real estate and hospitality landscape, attracting global investors, international residents, and members seeking an unparalleled level of exclusivity.