DFI Retail Group and The Mills Fabrica Launch DFI Sustainability Innovation Challenge to Drive Decarbonisation in Beef and Dairy

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 December 2025 – DFI Retail Group (DFI), a leading Asian retailer, and The Mills Fabrica, a global collaborative hub propelling sustainability-focused innovations in techstyle (textile and apparel) and agrifood sectors, today announced the launch of the DFI Sustainability Innovation Challenge (the programme), a search for breakthrough ideas to create a more sustainable future for the beef and dairy industries. The initiative invites innovators worldwide to tackle one of agriculture’s most pressing climate challenges and offers a direct pathway to scale their solutions.

Livestock production is among the largest contributors to climate change, accounting for significant greenhouse gas emissions. The programme aims to accelerate practical, scalable innovations that can significantly lower emissions from cattle and dairy farming. By connecting pioneering innovators with DFI’s extensive business network, it bridges the gap between pilot projects and widespread commercial adoption. Through this programme, DFI underscores its commitment to addressing Scope 3 emissions, starting with key commodities, by engaging suppliers to transition toward low-carbon product supply.

What’s in it for innovators?

This programme seeks to overcome a common barrier for climate-tech solutions: the gap between successful pilot project and widespread commercial adoption. It offers:

HK$120,000 grant for the winning solution

Business partnership opportunities with DFI Retail Group

Mentorship, networking and global exposure through The Mills Fabrica’s and DFI’s ecosystems.

The Mills Fabrica x DFI Retail Group – A Partnership Built on Complementary Strengths

“In addressing Scope 3 emissions, we are prioritising four key commodities—rice, beef, dairy, and coffee. In the beef and dairy categories, our collaboration with The Mills Fabrica reflects our commitment to fostering cross-sector innovation and accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies to drive decarbonisation efforts. This partnership is not just about making progress; it is about creating transformative long-term benefits for the environment, communities, and the customers we serve.” said Scott Price, Group Chief Executive, DFI Retail Group.

“This partnership is a powerful alignment of mission and capability,” said Vanessa Cheung, Group Managing Director of Nan Fung Group and Founder of The Mills. “This initiative with DFI is built on a shared vision: to move beyond simply identifying problems to actively building solutions. For over seven years, we have supported dozens of clean tech developments emerging globally, such as innovative animal feed, alternative proteins, and smart farming practices. Our unique expertise can perfectly support DFI in its ambitions. Through the programme, we will leverage our global network to scout promising innovators, while DFI provides a crucial real-world pathway to scale impact in Asia’s vast supply chains.”

The programme seeks breakthrough projects across multiple categories, including improved livestock management, innovative feed ingredients and additives, advanced breeding strategies, cutting-edge monitoring and measurement systems, and novel microbial interventions. Winning solutions must demonstrate the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions without compromising livestock wellness or production outcomes, with emphasis on benefits to farmers and applicability for farmers across different geographies.

How to Apply

Applications will be accepted until 8 March 2026. Up to 15 solutions will be shortlisted for review by DFI Retail Group, with five finalists invited to pitch at an event in Hong Kong in June 2026. The Mills Fabrica will leverage its extensive global network of universities, research institutes, venture capitalists, incubators, and accelerators to identify promising innovations.

For more information about the DFI Sustainability Innovation Challenge and to submit your application, please visit: https://bit.ly/DFI-sustainability-innovation-challenge-pr

DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group (the ‘Group’) is a leading Asian retailer, driven by its purpose to “Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments”. At 1 December 2025, the Group and its associates operated over 7,400 outlets, and employed over 81,000 people across 12 markets. The Group is dedicated to delivering quality, value and service to Asian consumers through a compelling retail experience, supported by an extensive store network and highly efficient supply chains. The Group, including associates, operates a portfolio of well-known brands across five key divisions: health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings and restaurants.

About The Mills Fabrica

The Mills Fabrica is a global collaborative hub propelling sustainability-focused tech innovations within the techstyle and agrifood sectors, grown out of the legacy of Hong Kong conglomerate Nan Fung Group. To innovators at various growth stages, it uniquely offers resources encompassing venture capital, incubation support, impact retail (Fabrica X), prototyping lab, co-working and event spaces in Hong Kong and London. The Mills Fabrica’s partnership service is designed to help businesses—of any size and at any sustainability stage—to discover new opportunities for advancing environmental and social impact in their operations.

