DNV LAUNCHES ACCREDITATION FOR AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTERS

New offering builds on DNV’s value-driven approach to healthcare accreditation, focusing on continuous improvement, patient safety and public health outcomes

HOUSTON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DNV is expanding its highly regarded healthcare accreditation service to the fast-growing ambulatory surgery center (ASC) sector.

Ambulatory surgery centers, also known as outpatient or day surgery clinics, are among the fastest-growing segments in global healthcare. They offer a wide range of outpatient procedures and help reduce the burden on hospital systems by managing routine surgical interventions. Many ASCs focus on specific surgical specialties, while others provide multi-specialty services. In addition to delivering streamlined and cost-effective care, ASCs offer patients shorter wait times, faster scheduling, and a reduced risk of healthcare-associated infections. For many procedures, this model improves access to care and helps alleviate the growing demand for hospital beds.

Although ASCs are fiercely competitive in how they complement a healthcare system, much like any other healthcare organization they must uphold the highest standards of patient care and safety. This demands a tailored framework that differs from that of traditional hospitals, to meet a unique set of regulatory requirements.

Healthcare accreditation is a critical marker of quality that helps distinguish an ASC, which signals to the public an elite level of care they can expect. By pursuing ASC accreditation with DNV, centers that aim to enhance their competitiveness, scale rapidly, or achieve comprehensive quality assurance can maintain momentum in this dynamic sector.

DNV has been active in the U.S. healthcare market since 2008 and is now the fastest growing and second largest accrediting body for acute care, critical access, psychiatric, and behavioral health hospitals. Its uniquely collaborative model emphasizes operational alignment, year-round readiness, and staff development. Unlike traditional episodic inspections, DNV’s model provides three-year accreditation based on annual quality-of-care surveys. These collaborative assessments help staff understand what works, why it works, and how to drive continuous improvement.

“Ambulatory surgery centers are transforming healthcare delivery not just in the United States, but around the world,” said Geir Fuglerud, CEO – Supply Chain & Product Assurance at DNV. “As demand for accessible, efficient, and high-quality surgical care continues to rise globally, ASCs are playing a vital role in relieving pressure on hospital systems and expanding patient access. Our value-driven accreditation model is specifically designed to support this evolution. It helps ASCs everywhere deliver safer patient care, improve medical outcomes and meet the expectations of modern healthcare systems.”

“Our NIAHO® accreditation has been a real success in hospitals of all sizes and kinds, creating a more empathetic and value-driven accreditation model in healthcare. We are proud to bring that same spirit of cooperation and continuous improvement to the ASC domain,” added Alex Imperial, VP & Regional Manager, Supply Chain and Product Assurance Americas at DNV.

DNV’s ASC accreditation is highly scalable and adaptable. It recognizes the diversity of patient populations and ASC models, including those participating in Medicare or Medicaid, those reimbursed by private insurance, and those operating on a cash-pay basis. The program is supported by a range of standards, including ISO 9001, and is complemented by DNV’s specialty-focused Center of Excellence certifications.

Looking ahead, ASCs can also benefit from DNV’s full suite of specialized certifications and training programs. These include areas such as orthopedic and spine care, infection prevention in instrument management and sterile processing, and more.

DNV remains a trusted accreditor for healthcare organizations seeking to adapt to emerging trends, meet evolving regulatory demands, and deliver high-quality care across all areas of the healthcare system.

