Exito’s Rising Power in ASEAN: Five Years of Regional Impact Backed by a 15-Year Global Legacy

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Exito’s presence in ASEAN isn’t an overnight story. It’s the result of fifteen years spent building one of the most reliable, productive, and commercially impactful event ecosystems in the B2B technology space.

Since its inception, Exito has delivered more than 1,000 events across 25+ countries, connecting over 200,000 attendees and linking technology vendors, enterprises, and government leaders in ways that move markets. This long-standing global experience is exactly what laid the foundation for Exito’s accelerated success across ASEAN in the past five years.

And here’s the thing: the region’s digital transformation wave isn’t slowing down. Enterprises are modernising faster, governments are driving strong digital-first mandates, and vendors are competing to capture the next big cycle of demand across AI, cybersecurity, cloud, automation, fintech, DevOps, and enterprise IT. In this surge, Exito has become the trusted neutral ground where serious conversations turn into partnerships, pilots, and real commercial outcomes.

A Five-Year ASEAN Story Fueled by Momentum

Over the past half-decade, Exito has delivered 100+ high-impact exhibitions, conferences, and trade shows across ASEAN, shaping the region’s B2B tech ecosystem with remarkable consistency. Across Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila, Bangkok, and Hanoi, Exito’s platforms have emerged as the meeting point for senior IT leaders, digital strategists, regulators, and global technology providers.

The impact has been direct and measurable:

Vendors have accelerated regional entry and expanded their pipelines.

Enterprises have found faster access to credible solution partners.

Government bodies have used Exito platforms to push national digital blueprints and innovation agendas.

This isn’t about event volume. It’s about market creation.

2025: A Breakout Year That Proved the Model

2025 set a new benchmark for Exito in ASEAN. Packed auditoriums, exponential B2B meeting numbers, and a record count of returning sponsors reinforced one thing:

The region sees Exito as a high-trust, outcomes-driven partner.

From Manila and Bangkok to Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur, the response validated the model, curated events, clear buyer–vendor alignment, senior-level participation, and content formats that reflect real market needs.

2026 now builds on this momentum at a larger, sharper scale.

The 2026 ASEAN & APAC Calendar: A Year Designed for Impact

The 2026 lineup reflects a dual focus: sector-specific depth and wider geographic reach. Across digital transformation, BFSI, cybersecurity, DevOps, manufacturing IT, and cloud adoption, Exito is doubling down on themes where enterprises are investing the most.

February – Mumbai

4 Feb – Digital Transformation Summit

March – Bangkok & Manila

11 Mar – MITS IT Summit, Bangkok

27 Mar – Cyber Security Summit, Manila

April – Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia & Singapore

14 Apr – Cyber Security Summit, Sydney

15 Apr – BFSI IT Summit, Sydney

16 Apr – BFSI IT Summit, Jakarta

23 Apr – Digital Transformation Summit, Kuala Lumpur

29 Apr – Exito DevOps Summit, Singapore

May – Manila & Bangkok

21 May – Digital Transformation Summit, Manila

22 May – BFSI IT Summit, Manila

29 May – Cyber Security Summit, Bangkok

June – India

11 Jun – MITS IT Summit, Mumbai

July – Vietnam

15 Jul – Cyber Vietnam (34th Edition), Hanoi

August – India & Singapore

6 Aug – BFSI IT Summit, Mumbai

13 Aug – BFSI IT Summit, Singapore

September – Malaysia

10 Sep – Cyber Security Summit, Kuala Lumpur

October – Indonesia & Thailand

14–15 Oct – Digital Transformation Summit, Jakarta

28 Oct – Digital Transformation Summit, Bangkok

29 Oct – BFSI IT Summit, Bangkok

This calendar mirrors both market demand and Exito’s commitment to serving the region with depth, consistency, and serious audience quality.

Why ASEAN Chooses Exito

A legacy built on trust and results

1,000+ global events. 25+ countries. 200,000+ attendees. Fifteen years of doing what works: delivering value for sponsors and clarity for delegates.

A platform built for high-intent conversations

Exito summits don’t just host people—they engineer outcomes. With curated B2B meetings, senior-level attendance, and focused agenda tracks, every interaction is designed to unlock next-step opportunities. Regional familiarity with global execution standards

Exito understands ASEAN’s cultural nuances, enterprise priorities, and government narratives while bringing global event rigor, production quality, and sponsor experience to every city.

Looking Forward: The Next Phase of Growth

ASEAN is entering a defining decade of technology investment. AI integration, cloud modernisation, national digital blueprints, cyber resilience, and sector-wide automation are no longer future plans, they’re now.

Exito’s next chapter is built around this reality.

With a powerful 2026 calendar, deeper regional collaborations, and an unwavering focus on business outcomes, Exito is doubling down on its mission:

to be the region’s most trusted and consistently high-performing platform for technology growth.

The momentum is real.

The region is ready.

And Exito’s next five years in ASEAN will be even bigger than the last fifteen worldwide.

PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of Exito.

For more information, partnership enquiries, or speaking opportunities, please contact: Sanpriya Mohanty – enquiry@exito-e.com