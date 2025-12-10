Financial Stress Keeps Singapore Awake, while Overall Well-Being in APAC Lags Behind Global Peers

Promotion of exercise culture and therapy may boost physical and mental health

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 December 2025 – Despite mounting stress due to sustained concerns with the cost of living, vitality and overall well-being levels in Singapore remain consistent with last year. However, stress has a demonstrable effect on respondents’ mental and physical well-being, signaling the importance of a holistic approach to healthcare that encompasses both aspects.



The Singapore report of the Cigna Healthcare International Health Study 2025, released today encompasses more than 11,000 respondents across 13 markets, including 1,000 in Singapore and 4,000 across the Asia-Pacific region. The study reveals that physical, mental and financial well-being are the three aspects prioritized by Singapore residents. However, financial well-being is ranked the lowest with almost four in 10 (39%) rating their financial health as “fair” or “poor”.

Raymond Ng, CEO & Country Manager, Cigna Healthcare Singapore & Australia said: “Health and vitality are key to building resilient communities. It promises the well-being of our workforce and enables us to grow and prosper as a society. While vitality and well-being levels held firm among Singapore residents, more needs to be done in today’s uncertain environment to tackle stressors that can negatively impact their physical and mental well-being.”

The key indicators of vitality and well-being in Singapore are as follows:

Vitality Score Overall Well-Being (% rating as “excellent” or “very good”) Top Three Areas of Well-Being (% rating as “excellent” or “very good” in 2025) 2025: 61.2 2024: 61.4 2025: 34% 2024: 33% Family well-being: 44% Mental well-being: 36% Physical well-being: 34%



On a regional level, overall well-being in Asia Pacific lags behind the global average, with less than three in 10 (28%) Asia-Pacific respondents rating their overall well-being as “excellent” or “very good”, compared to four in 10 (41%) globally. While physical and mental well-being are the two most important aspects of well-being for respondents globally, financial well-being is more important for those in Asia Pacific, coming in as the third most important aspect. With financial well-being remaining the weakest aspect across the globe, there is a pressing need for governments and organizations to render support to address financial concerns.

Robert Peat, Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, Cigna Healthcare said: “Asia Pacific continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in the world. To sustain this momentum, communities and employers need to recognize that healthy people are the foundation of a healthy economy and implement measures to close the gaps in their well-being.”

Sleepless in Singapore: Financial stress as the sleep killer

While mental well-being in Singapore remains stable with more than a third of respondents rating it as “excellent” or “very good” this year, eight in 10 (79%) respondents are stressed. Their greatest stressors are the current cost of living (53%); uncertainty about the future (47%); and personal finance (43%).

Stress affects more than mental and emotional health and can have huge implications on physical well-being. Our study reveals that disrupted sleep is the most common effect of stress among respondents in the nation, with close to half (48%) of respondents who are stressed reporting this effect, compared to 38% regionally.

Therapy remains underused by Singapore respondents. Despite nearly half (49%) of respondents reporting being negatively impacted by poor mental health, nearly nine in 10 (89%) say they did not receive counselling or therapy in the past 12 months, with 77% believing they do not need it. Given the impacts of stress and poor mental health on physical and overall well-being, more efforts are needed to raise awareness about the benefits of therapy and destigmatize seeking help.

Exercise culture runs strong in Singapore

More than a quarter (26%) of respondents in Singapore rate their exercise habits as “excellent” or “very good”.

When asked how they manage their weight, two-thirds (66%) said they exercise regularly, higher than the Asia-Pacific average of 61%; with only 4% of Singapore respondents turning to medication for weight management. The findings underscore a relatively strong exercise culture and the prioritization of healthy habits among those living in the nation. Communities and organizations may leverage the growing fitness trend to enhance physical well-being.

Cautious optimism around AI in healthcare

Close to half (47%) of Singapore respondents are positive about the impact of AI on healthcare, with 45% expecting it will reduce wait times within three years. This could have an outsized impact in Singapore, as respondents here are 29% more likely to have delayed or avoided getting care due to concern with wait times than their regional counterparts.

Additionally, almost half of Singapore respondents (48%) mention a reduction in human interaction as an expected change with the advent of AI. The challenge ahead is striking the right balance between efficiency and empathy.

The full findings of the report are available here.

