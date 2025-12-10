Hong Kong Documentary Pendulum Control Wins Top Honour at the World’s Oldest Sports Film Festival

Historic achievement places Hong Kong on the global map for adaptive sports innovation, resilience, and inclusive storytelling.



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 December 2025 – The Ajmal Samuel Foundation (ASF) proudly announces that Pendulum Control, a Hong Kong–produced documentary charting the pioneering journey of para-athlete Ajmal Samuel, has won the Extreme Sports Award at the Paladino d’Oro Sport Film Festival 2025 in Palermo, Italy. Founded in 1979 and recognised as the world’s oldest and one of the most influential sports film festivals, the Paladino d’Oro has long been regarded as the Oscars of sports cinema, celebrating works that advance global conversations around courage, human potential, and social progress.

This marks a significant milestone for Hong Kong: Pendulum Control is the first film produced in Hong Kong to be awarded by Paladino d’Oro Sport Film Festival, placing the city on the global map for inclusive sports cinema.

Directed by Richard Mark Dobson, the film captures Samuel’s path to becoming the first licensed adaptive paragliding pilot in Asia and Africa, a journey defined not only by technical mastery and physical risk, but by a deeper mission to challenge perceptions of disability across cultures. The documentary resonates strongly with Hong Kong’s identity as a city known for resilience, reinvention, and defying limitations.

“This award is not just a personal honour, it is a tribute to Hong Kong’s spirit,” said Ajmal Samuel, who was born in Pakistan but has called Hong Kong home for four decades and proudly represented the city as a national-level athlete.

“It shows the world that our city stands for grit, compassion, and the belief that barriers exist to be broken. Pendulum Control is a Hong Kong story with a global message: disability does not define possibility.”

The international accolade arrives at a pivotal moment as ASF expands a citywide inclusion initiative. Following a sold-out private screening at Soho House, ASF is collaborating with NGOs, universities, and community organisations to bring free public screenings, discussions, and advocacy workshops across Hong Kong, empowering youth, DEI groups (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion), and business professionals through storytelling and sports.

About the Paladino d’Oro Sport Film Festival

Held annually in Palermo, the Paladino d’Oro is the world’s longest-running sports film festival and a benchmark for excellence in global sports cinema. Its jury recognises films that redefine the boundaries of athletic achievement, human resilience, and cultural representation. Winning an award at Paladino d’Oro places Pendulum Control among the most distinguished sports documentaries internationally.

A Movement for Inclusion: Join the Journey

ASF welcomes media, educators, corporates, and community leaders to join its mission of championing adaptive sports, inclusion, and equal opportunity. With the global recognition of Pendulum Control, Hong Kong now stands at the forefront of advocating for a world where everyone, regardless of physical ability, can pursue extraordinary possibilities.

