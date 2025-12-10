IIJ Launches Enhanced Safous Security Assessment With Expanded Attack Surface Monitoring and New Support Capabilities

Enhanced service delivers continuous external attack surface visibility and more precise threat monitoring.

Annual subscribers receive monthly risk assessment reports, real-time alerts, and access to a dedicated support portal .

Optional analyst-led consulting provides prioritized risk interpretation, actionable insights, and tailored improvement roadmaps.

TOKYO, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ, TSE Prime: 3774) today announced the launch of an enhanced version of its Safous Security Assessment, designed to help organizations strengthen cyber resilience through continuous external attack surface monitoring and expert-driven remediation support.

First introduced in December 2022, Safous Security Assessment identifies and assesses internet-facing risks such as exposed systems, misconfigured firewalls, vulnerable DNS records, leaked credentials, and dark web or social media exposure. The updated version expands IIJ’s use of SecurityScorecard‘s scanning capabilities to deliver more precise visibility and threat intelligence.

Starting December 2025, annual subscribers will receive monthly risk assessment reports, real-time alerts for newly discovered threats, and access to a dedicated support portal for managing notifications, submitting correction requests, and scheduling consultations.

Organizations can also opt for analyst-led consulting services, where IIJ cybersecurity experts provide tailored risk interpretation, remediation guidance, and strategic improvement roadmaps based on each customer’s environment.

“The enhanced Safous Security Assessment enables organizations to continuously understand their external attack surface and strengthen their security posture through expert insights and actionable improvement strategies,” said Atsushi Suenaga, Consulting Manager of Cybersecurity at IIJ.

The enhanced Safous Security Assessment will be available beginning December 2025.

Learn more: https://www.safous.com/services/security-assessment

About IIJ

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan’s leading providers of Internet access and comprehensive network solutions. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions primarily for high-end corporate customers. IIJ’s services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, systems integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ was first listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2005, and subsequently moved to the TSE Prime Market in 2022. For more information about IIJ, visit the official website: https://www.iij.ad.jp/.

The statements within this release contain forward-looking statements about our plans that involve risk and uncertainty. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results.

For inquiries, contact:

IIJ Global Solutions Singapore (Safous Team)

Regional Head, Sales and Marketing

Roy Kikuchi

Email: info@safous.com

https://www.safous.com